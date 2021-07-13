The public is invited to experience America’s past at an upcoming rendezvous on July 17 and 18 at the The Bement-Billings Farmstead and Museum, located at 9241 Route 38 in Newark Valley, N.Y.

The Newark Valley Historical Society and Museum is host to the 2021 Northeastern Primitive Rendezvous, and where members of the National Rendezvous and Living History Foundation will set up an encampment from July 16 to 24 on the grounds.

An opportunity to promote and educate the public about early American history, the rendezvous is a large encampment of adults and children living like individuals did from 1640-1840. Foundation members will be traveling to Newark Valley from multiple states, and primarily along the East Coast.

This year’s theme, and shared by Cortland, N.Y. resident and 30-year living history member, Karen Fuller, is, “Past, Present and Future.”

Fuller explained, “We are living as those before us did in the past, and we are doing this in the present time so the history of those that settled this country is not forgotten,” and added, “The children who participate are keeping this history alive for future generations.”

At the Farmstead, a majority of the encampment will be set up within the old maple grove which dates back to the 1790’s, and considered a haven for cattle farmers back in that day. According to historical references, the area was also part of the Oneida hunting grounds, along with the Tuscarora and Stockbridge, and it is speculated that camps from long ago were set up on the very grounds that the Rendezvous will be taking place.

Visitors who stop by the rendezvous will find authentic period living, from camping gear and kitchen utensils to open fire cooking, and then demonstrations of traditional crafts such as candle making, leather tanning and spinning, as well as black powder shooting and primitive archery, just to name a few. Multiple artisans will have goods for sale, from scarves, hats and jewelry to tomahawks and knives.

Regarding camp set-up, Fuller remarked, “You would be surprised to see how comfortable folks actually lived,” and pointed out an example of a rug she had placed inside her tent at ground level that made tent living feel a little more like home-sweet-home.

Visitors are encouraged to walk among the period dressed folks as they carry on their daily activities. You may find trappers that venture out into the civilization after they had been living in the wilderness for upwards of a year, and are there to sell their furs and purchase other goods and supplies.

“Feel free to walk around and ask questions,” Fuller said, adding, “It’s a way for people to get interested, and we love to tell people about living during this time period.”

And especially for young people, Fuller remarked, “Kids learn some history they may not learn in school,” and for families Fuller commented, “It’s an inexpensive activity for families to spend time together.”

Visitors are welcome on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A donation of $5 is requested for adults, including ages 13 and older. Children aged 12 and under are free. Active military members are also free.

For additional information, contact the Newark Valley Historical Society Farmstead Director, Ed Nizalowski, at (607) 642-8075 or email to ed.nizalowski@gmail.com.

You can also find the National Rendezvous and Living History Foundation on Facebook, or visit their website, nrlhf.org.