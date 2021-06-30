Readers’ Column for the week of June 27, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

My goodness, “Amy” sure is a busy person! She calls all the time about my warranty, credit card, and medical services. It is seriously sad that so many folks are evidently still being taken in by this nonsense. The government remains impotent as far as shutting down these jerks.

~

Many of you readers are probably inundated with junk mail every day and we are paying for it. They pay ten cents for the size of a magazine; we pay fifty cents for a letter to go first class. Let’s charge them first class for everything and see what comes down. Call your congressman, call the postal rates commission, and call your post office. Say you want that junk mail gone or if they need more money, charge for it and they will get more money and probably will have a lot less junk mail.

~

I read a quote today from Benjamin Franklin, which I think fits the times we live in. It says, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

~

I have five coffee cups full of used golf balls. Some are muddy, but most are in good shape. They are free; call 687-3637.

~

On Thursday June 17, I’m driving down Main Street in Apalachin near the Lavendel Fields sign. A little kid, maybe five years old, is driving an electric scooter on the road. The kid sees me but decides to do a circle turn right in front of me. Luckily, I drove very slowly down Main Street and slammed on the brakes. Parents, please do not let a little kid drive on the roadway. The next driver could be a disaster.

~

I just heard on the news that only half of American adults are vaccinated for COVID-19. Shame on all of you and don’t come near me and don’t spread it around to everyone else. You are not too smart.

~

I decided life is not fair. It seems that the more bad things that people do, the more they get away with it. They get away with hurting animals, doing drugs, speeding, whatever. Good people try to live their lives to respect other people and are losing. The bad people are winning. Life is not fair! What can we do? We need more police; we need more help out there. What can we do?

~

We’ve all probably seen, as when a building or house is to be disposed of, they go in there with a bulldozer, tear it apart and dump it into the landfill. What they should do, and I’ve seen this done before is strip the materials on the house and reuse them. Nothing should go to waste.

~

Is there an Avon dealer in the Nichols, Barton, or Tioga Center area? I know you can order online, but I don’t have a computer. If there is, please leave your number in this column.

~

I received a letter from NYSEG today stating, “We have been informed that Constellation New Energy Incorporated will no longer be providing electricity supply for the above account effective July 13.” I called Constellation, it turns out the Town of Owego cancelled the contract with Constellation. You know it would be a nice idea if the Town of Owego would let us all know what the heck is going on.

~

I was wondering what is going on behind the old Family Dollar in Apalachin. It looks like somebody is dumping truckloads of junk behind the store. Just wondering what is going on.

~

After Governor Cuomo killed off so many of us, I think every day of the New York State Fair should have free entry for seniors. But actually, it would be nice if we started getting recognized along with so many other disadvantaged groups.

~

I just read the Village of Spencer Budget online. Do you think the Village should pay $28,000 a year plus expenses for a part-time police officer to run radar in the Village? The Village gets no revenue from the tickets. Or would it be better to have speed detection cameras in several locations? Then sent the summons to the registered owner.

~

This is the second message to the person who walks their dog on Spencer Avenue in Candor and doesn’t carry a bag to clean up after their pet poops in our yard. Our neighbors bought a sign to post in their yard, and another neighbor is considering installing a camera to catch the person. We are sick and tired of stepping in your dog’s poop, and running over the big stinking mess with our lawnmower. Please do the right thing and pick up your dog’s poop and take it home to dispose of it properly.

~

I would love to see more people walking their pets at the beautiful Hickories Park where it is safe rather than the “trails” on Davis, East Beecher, and Lisle Roads. These roads have no shoulders and often people and pets are almost hit because of the limited space and visibility. A rambunctious dog on a long leash ran toward the middle of Davis Road while I was driving to work in the early morning hours last week. I stopped and let the owner and the beautiful pet walk by and then I proceeded to my work site. Please consider using safer routes and alternatives.

~

To the lady on Davis Hollow Road in Newark Valley, how about you keep your nose on your road and not on Chamberlain Road. Your complaints and harassment of certain residents has been brought to my attention and I did not appreciate being brought into that conversation. Personally I think you should mind your business and keep me out of any future conversations of any kind.

~

Passing on compliments to Chuck Mead for 36 years of service to the residents of Newark Valley. Enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

~

What has happened to the fairgrounds and Marvin Park? It’s gone to heck! It was once a well-kept venue for so many activities and events. It’s a shame and a wasted asset for the community.

National Political Viewpoints

So sippy cup Joe refuses to have a press conference with Putin. Gee, I wonder why. What an embarrassment to the world and our country. Other people are laughing their butts off when they see who is supposedly our president. The guy is an idiot and so incompetent it isn’t funny. So all you liberals out there keep living your lie and drinking your Kool-Aid.

~

We have a strong leader with Joe. He snaps at the reporters asking him questions but with Putin, he gives away everything. We got nothing out of that deal. That’s telling them Joe. Snap at the reporters but go easy on Putin. Good, strong leadership.

~

According to www.opensecrets.org, the majority of congressional members are millionaires. How’s that for a public servant?

~

I just read a headline that says, “Putin is losing control of his country, this is good news for Joe Biden.” How is that good news for Joe Biden? You can’t tell me that Joe Biden hasn’t lost control of his country. Look at the shootings that are going on. Every day people are attacking others, people are shooting people because they’re not wearing a mask, and people are shooting people because they can shoot people. I’d say Joe Biden has already lost his country.

~

I have to laugh when I read the comments from all you liberals about how sharp and what a great job Joe is doing. Anybody with and I.Q. over 50 can see what a disaster he is. Go Trump! If you think his popularity is diminishing, dream on. He’s more popular than ever. So go support your president while you have a few more months to do it.

~

Why is it that liberals don’t want Voter I.D.? Is it so they can steal another election and every election in the future? I think so. If you don’t have an I.D. you shouldn’t be able to vote, period.

~

Hey Joe, stop patting yourself on the back. Like you had anything to do with the Chinese virus finally going away. You had nothing to do with it, okay? Not the distribution, not anything. So go back in your basement and double mask, and get ready for bed because it’s almost 7 p.m., Joey bear.

~

The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. — Studebaker Hawk.

~

If there’s no money in the budget for a border wall, why not just take it out of the congressional pension fund? You know, like they did with social security. — Studebaker Hawk.

~

Eight million-plus patriots will not accept fraud. I dare you to post this. We have a traitor for a president.

~

Since January CNN’s ratings have gone down 80%, MSNBC ratings have gone down 50%. Could it be that people are finally getting sick and tired of all the lies they tell in the fake news?

~

I don’t see how anyone can say Biden is doing a wonderful job. I just read on the Internet that at least 15 are dead from attacks on the Mexican / U.S. border near Texas. How is this helping the American people? Gangs are entering our country all over the place and Biden and Kamala Harris laugh and look the other way. We may not have liked Trump, but he had the best interest in mind for the American people. He kept us safe. This country is in a lot of trouble and Biden and Kamala are to blame. They better get that border straightened out.

~

It’s time to remove anyone from office who cannot take the oath of office on the bible and swear allegiance to our flag and follow the laws of the Constitution of the United States of America. Remember that everyone.

~

Has there ever been a president who hates this country more than and talks more negatively about it than Joe Biden? What is his problem? This is the greatest country in the world by far. This man does nothing but trash it.

~

I think anyone who calls for defunding the police should be made to ride with officers on the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift, especially politicians (most who wouldn’t stick their noses out their own front door without armed security). One of the biggest problems in this country, as I see it, is that folks are quacking about subjects they know absolutely zero about.

~

If you like what Soros, Biden and the Democrats are doing to this country, you are sick.

~

I hear a lot of comments on how overpowering Putin was in his meeting with Biden. I think you are looking at it the wrong way. I think of how impressed Putin must be that an ordinary average Joe, a common man, can rise to be president. America really is a country where an ordinary, average, even mediocre person can be anything they want to be!

~

Democrats, are you really that stupid? The Democratic Party leaders are saying that the Republicans want to repress voting. Republicans are not trying to repress voting, they’re trying to repress cheating! While Democrats are trying to encourage cheating, like they did in the last election! Maybe you’re not stupid. Maybe you’re just evil. Wake up!

~

To the ignorant Republican who gets sick every time they hear the words President Biden. I only have three things to say – President Biden, President Biden, and God Bless President Biden. So take two aspirin and call your doctor in the morning.

~

I read last week that somebody watched Donald Trump, the worst president in all of American history, on the Hannity show. Well that explains all the boneheaded comments and ignorant Republican responses that I see every week in this column. I’ve heard people say that you can’t fix stupid, and I tend to agree, but changing the channel away from Fox News might at least give you a fighting chance. What a joke!

~

I think I understand this. Please correct me if I am wrong. The stock market surge under Trump was credited to Trump as President. The stock market surge under Biden is on its own because Presidents don’t have anything to do with it.

~

I keep hearing unity come out of Biden’s mouth, but closing the Keystone pipeline and opening up the border causing a surge and crisis is not unity. If Biden would have just added onto what worked, that is unity. God Bless our first responders, our men and women in the military for keeping us safe. God Bless our veterans who have fought and died giving us our freedoms! The USA is the Land of the Free because of the Brave. I Stand for the Flag and kneel at the cross, and am Proud to be an American, and for our Freedom of speech. I believe in God and support the choice of religious beliefs of others, and don’t judge them. I believe in their choice. I believe in paying it forward. I’m okay with immigrants coming to our country, but they have to do it the legal way like my ancestors did. Both my parents have passed away, but there is no way I would have called them anything other than mom and dad. I’m sick of cancelled culture and people changing the way we speak. We have come a long way and corrected things for the better. Please put God and the Pledge of Allegiance back in the schools. Teach our kids the history we were taught, whether it was good or bad, to show them just how far we have come as a society.