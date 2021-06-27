What’s Happening for the week of June 27, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 15 through OCTOBER 2

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on June 26, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

JUNE 26 thru JULY 4

Candor Fourth of July celebrations; the parade is on July 3 and fireworks are on July 2. The carnival will be running at the ball field, and there are other activities taking place around town. For a full schedule, visit https://candorjuly4th.weebly.com.

JUNE 30

Researching your Family Tree Free Online Class, 3 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

JULY 1

Candor Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Town Hall Pavilion, 101 Owego Rd., Candor. There will be 25 local vendors with produce, crafts, cheese, meat, maple products, baked goods, kettle corn, brooms, and a food truck.

The Needhams will perform at the Sayre Christian Church, 7 p.m., 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre, Pa. A free will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.

JULY 2

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

VFW Post 1371 Porch Party, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Hot dogs, walking tacos, and Strawberry Daiquiris.

JULY 3

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JULY 6

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 8

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 9

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JULY 10

Musical Performance by Ridin’ the Rails will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 12

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 13

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program will begin the week of July 13 at 42 East River Rd., Nichols. The Library is open on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. They are open for complete access to patrons. Computer use is still limited to appointments only.

The Seventh Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2021 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Berkshire Library Summer Kickoff with singer, guitarist and banjo player Tom Sieling, 6:30 to 8 p.m., behind the library, Route 38, Berkshire.

JULY 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only, from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union parking lot, Tioga Terrace, Route 434, Apalachin. Place your order; schedule a pick up time, and your order will be ready. Call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. To benefit the Apalachin Lions.

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JULY 16 and 17

Broome County Public Library Book Sale, Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday (bag sale) from 9 a.m. to noon, 185 Court St., Binghamton. For more information, call (607) 778-6403 or email FriendsBCLibrary@gmail.com.

JULY 17

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

13th Annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride, departs from the Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego, N.Y. at 11 a.m., riding north on State Route 38 for an approximate 100-mile ride. The first stop will be at the American Legion in Groton, N.Y., and then the ride will continue from there at 1 p.m. on Route 38, memorialized as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. The ride ends at the American Legion in Hannibal, N.Y., where there will be food and entertainment. The ride is free and open to the public. For more information, call Harvey at (607) 898-3507 or Dan at (607) 229-8153.

JULY 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Owego Kiwanis and Stagecoach Gas Services announce the 26th Annual Golf Outing, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start with dinner to follow at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. The cost is $75 per person and includes driving range, golf cart, dinner and prizes. Dinner only is $20 per person. Make checks payable to Owego Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 335, Owego.

JULY 23

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JULY 30

Fish Fry, every Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Take-out only. Orders can be placed starting at 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

JULY 31

Newark Valley Summer Fest, on the Village Green and Newark Valley Depot. Music will be at the Depot (DJ from 10 a.m. to noon), and bands begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. Music will also be enjoyed at the Village Green from noon to 2 p.m. Fireworks take place at 9 p.m. For more information, find @nvsummerfest on Facebook.

AUGUST 1

The Owego Elks Lodge is sponsoring a captain and crew golf tournament at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. The price is $320 per team (foursome) with golf and cart fees, players’ meals and prizes are included. Smokey Legends BBQ pulled pork sandwich and sides will be served after the event at the golf course. Meal tickets for extra dinner guests are available in advance for $15 each. Contact the Elks at (607) 687-1039 for more information.

AUGUST 14 and 15

200th Anniversary of the Richford Congregational Church and a Celebration of the Town of Richford; celebration on Thursday at Rawley Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food, music and drawings. On Friday, services begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Richford Congregational Church, 13290 Route 38 in Richford.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. If you would like to make a donation or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.

SEPTEMBER 11

North Rome Wesleyan Church 2021 Sportsman’s Expo featuring Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin begins at noon, Route 187, Rome, Pa. (across from Dollar General). There is free admission, food, and door prizes.

Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament, registration at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., Catatonk Golf Club, Catatonk. For more information, visit www.ffmgolf.com.