Photos: Students get a ‘Maple Experience’

On June 11, the Mobile Maple Experience arrived at Owego Free Academy to offer students an opportunity to learn more about this agricultural product that is produced locally. Pictured, students gather to learn about maple producing. Grants from the state help to fund programs like the Mobile Maple Experience. Provided photo.
June 26, 2021
Students are shown the process of how sap is collected. The Mobile Maple Experience, which visited OFA on June 11, was initiated through a grant from New York State. Provided photo.
Students at Owego Free Academy look at maple production equipment during a visit on June 11 by the Mobile Maple Experience. The Mobile Maple Experience will continue to visit area schools starting in the fall. To book an event, visit https://nysmaple.com/the-maple-experience/. Provided photo.
On June 11, the Mobile Maple Experience arrived at Owego Free Academy to offer students an opportunity to learn more about this agricultural product that is produced locally. Pictured, students learn about the various pieces of equipment utilized in the maple production process. To learn more about the mobile Maple Experience, visit https://nysmaple.com/the-maple-experience/. Provided photo.
On June 11, the Mobile Maple Experience arrived at Owego Free Academy. Pictured is the inside of the mobile unit, filled with equipment utilized to produce maple, and for a learning experience that can travel to schools and teach students about the importance of agriculture. Provided photo.
