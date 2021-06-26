Tioga County Legislature adopts Local Law authorizing 12 and 13 year-olds to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow during hunting

The Tioga County Legislature adopted Local Law No. 3 of 2021 at the Legislature’s regular monthly meeting on June 15, 2021. The Local Law permits 12 and 13 year-olds to hunt deer with firearms and crossbows under the supervision of an adult licensed hunter.

Like adults, junior hunters must take and pass the proper coursework to obtain a NYS hunting license. Under the Local Law, adult and youth hunters are required to wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing while engaged in hunting.

The change in law at the local level comes after New York State included language as part of the 2021-2022 State Budget, allowing junior hunters to use firearms for deer hunting in counties that pass a local law.

The Local Law in Tioga County goes into effect immediately.