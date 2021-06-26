Cantata to present ‘In America’

Everyone has missed getting together this past year. There have been many celebrations we have taken for granted. Once the festivities are gone, we feel its absence. But we have a lot to be thankful for. We live in a great country, and generous people surround us.

The McKendree United Methodist Church knows this. They are holding a cantata on Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. They are forming an over 40-person choir from 15 churches in the area.

Lila Hall, an organizer of the event, stated, “We are all excited to get together.” She sees the cantata as a wonderful opportunity to gather as a community after quarantining for so long.

For those who do not know what a cantata is, it is a collection of songs that tell a story. The cantata is made up of singers and musicians from all over Tioga and Broome County. Also, the story they are telling is a very important one. Their program features the musical presentation of “In America”. It is a musical that celebrates life, liberty, and the freedom of worship.

It is important to not forget those who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms. According to organizers, “In America” — published in 2020 — reflects some of the recent challenges facing our country. At the same time, the cantata respects the sacrifice and commitment of our men and women in uniform, who unselfishly defend our freedom.

I don’t know about you, but I believe you can never overly celebrate those who serve our country.

Some of the songs you can expect to hear are The Star-Spangled Banner and God Bless America. Audience participation is encouraged.

If you want to get started early on the Fourth of July this year, head on down to the McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 224 Owego St. in Candor. There will be refreshments and patriotic music.

Our community has a lot to be thankful for. This can be a way to give back.