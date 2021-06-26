Going for the gold at upcoming Community Swap

Abby Fahey, a Girl Scout from Owego Troop 40925, is shooting for gold. Abby is hosting the upcoming “Owego Community Swap” as a project toward her Gold Award.

The July 3 event, also being referred to as a “Free Garage Sale,” will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

Abby explained that the project would ultimately provide a lasting impact on the community, which is part of the criteria for the Girl Scout Gold Award. She said it’s a win-win overall, and where individuals bring in reusable goods, and then shop freely to pick up items that someone else has dropped off. Part of the win-win is that all individuals can participate by just stopping by to shop; you do not have to reciprocate by dropping off items.

The goal in the end is to swap items so less gets thrown away, and then in return it allows others to take away items that they can use.

The project, Abby said, can be considered a “Green Project,” because, “It will reduce waste in our landfills and encourage reuse and recycling.”

All items, Abby said, “Have to be in good condition and be on the list of acceptable items.”

Examples of acceptable items for the Owego Community Swap include books, kitchen and household goods, and stationery.

Any items left over at the conclusion of the swap event will be donated to A New Hope Center and the Open Door Mission.

As individuals arrive at the entrance to the Elks Lodge to drop off items, volunteers will greet guests at a check-in table and take a few minutes to approve items before they are added to the swap tables.

Before the Community Swap could be announced, Abby’s project entailed several planning stages, including approaching the Girl Scout Council last November to present project details. Once the project was approved in January of this year, the race for gold took off.

Part of that planning process, too, was reaching out to Tioga County Sustainability Manager, Ellen Pratt, and from that, Abby remarked, she received expert guidance and recommendations. Abby also thanks the Owego Elks Lodge for donating the use of the room.

As for the Leadership component of Abby’s Gold Award Project, she will be in charge of all aspects of the Community Swap, including making decisions, answering questions and mentoring upwards of seven volunteers.

In addition, Abby will be writing up a useful pamphlet for each guest to take home. The pamphlet will feature solid information about reducing various categories of everyday waste, and options for reuse and recycling.

For additional information about the Owego Community Swap, find the event page on Facebook.