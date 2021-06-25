On June 26, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Tioga County Historical Society will present “A Salute to the Phoebe Snow”, memories of Lackawanna’s passenger train in and around Tioga.

Robert Pastorkey, member of the Susquehanna Valley Railroad Historical Society, will be presenting. A $3.00 donation is requested.

The event is hosted by the Tioga County Historical Society in conjunction with their “Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier” exhibit, which runs until Oct. 2, 2021.

For more details, you can contact the museum by calling (607) 687-2460, email to museum@tiogahistory.org, or visit www.tiogahistory.org.