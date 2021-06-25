The Sayre Business Association’s Street Fair returns

The Sayre Business Association is pleased to announce the return of the annual street fair following the COVID shutdown. The fair, which has grown in popularity, is held each year in conjunction with the Sayre Historical Society’s Railroad Heritage Day, and will be held on Desmond Street in Downtown Sayre from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

There are currently 30 vendors signed up, along with many of the downtown merchants moving items to their sidewalks to display and sell. There will also be food, entertainment, and raffles.

The Sayre Police Department will be on hand to fingerprint youngsters. All are welcome to visit downtown Sayre to participate in this fun family day.