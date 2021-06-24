Candor July 4th celebration plans set

This year marks the 148th annual Candor July 4th celebration, planned for June 26 through July 4 in downtown Candor, N.Y., with the carnival and many of the other activities taking place at the ball field. The event, of course, will include the Fireworks on July 2, and the parade and BBQ on July 3.

Candor has celebrated Independence Day since 1873. Though there are many pieces to the celebration, it all began with a parade marching down Main Street. The parade has changed in both focus and content over its many years.

When WWI arrived, the primary organizers were the members of the Arden Kelsey American Legion Post 907. The parade and July 4th festivities in town gave residents, out-of-town family members, friends, and neighboring community members an opportunity to get together for picnics, bake sales, competitions and, of course, a warm welcome home to our military.

The Celebration has waxed and waned over its 148 years; the American Legion Family has orchestrated the celebration over the past 100 years, and then opened up committee to the Candor Community in 2012.

Pat Halstead, Unit 907 Auxiliary member and Gwen Benners, Unit 907 Auxiliary member, work together as co-chairs for the community committee that strives to improve the events of the weeklong celebration each year. The co-chair team shares in the decision-making with the many representatives of the estimated 28 plus subcommittees within the Candor community.

Examples of some of the supportive businesses and organizations that make up these subcommittees are the American Legion Family, Candor Fire Department, Candor EMS, Candor Resource Center, Home Central, Candor Historical Society, Village and Town, local churches, groups and clubs.

The Candor July 4th Committee has several organizing chairpersons that work together to create entertainment each year for every one of all ages to enjoy.

Throughout the year a variety of BBQ’s, raffles, and fundraising events take place to generate the funding needed for the celebration. Many are unaware that a hardworking team of community volunteers donate their time and resources, year-round, to these fundraising activities to bring free events and attractions for the area to enjoy.

The Candor community was disappointed that the parade, festivities and fundraising events were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic restrictions in last year. At that time, and with the uncertainties that the pandemic brought, it wasn’t possible to have such a large gathering. However, the Committee decided in January to go ahead with organizing for the 2021 July 4th celebration.

Thankfully, as time has gone on and things begin to return to normal, the Candor Celebration hopes to bring an exciting experience to all who plan to attend.

The week begins on June 26 with the annual Car Show, and runs right into July 4th and the annual Horse Pull. The Safety and Security Team continually stays abreast of the most current state and federal guidelines so that those rules and regulations in place at that time will be enforced at each event during the week. The committee members are hopeful they will have a good turnout.

“The lockdown of 2020 put a hold on much of the summer’s activities and entertainment venues far and wide, even into the 2021 summer season in some areas,” said Sandie Banker, Candor 4th of July Committee spokesperson.

She added, “ We have addressed the concerns of community members and others that are wondering if the week’s events would lead to what has been dubbed “a pandemic super spreader event.”

The committee feels that with an open-air event such as the Candor July 4th Celebration, the risks are too few to cause serious concerns. And currently, with more and more individuals receiving the vaccine, especially for the age groups that typically attend carnival type venues, the risk is quite low in comparison to 2020.

Banker stated, in a release, “However, this is also where we are relying on the event attendees to be responsible and follow the rules and regulations during the events.”

The annual July 4th parade has been the keystone of Candor’s celebration over its many years. It has been large or small, depending on what is going on in the world at the time.

The parade steps off each year at 10 a.m. from its staging area on Church Street in Candor. The parade leads with the flag riders, then the American Legion Family color guard, followed by a veteran’s float and auxiliary float. Then other veterans from surrounding areas join Tioga County and neighboring area communities, paying tribute to our veterans, military, and their families.

Candor’s Fire Department and EMS, and the rescue and first responders follow this. Here is where they get to showcase their ATV’s, off-road rescue, and the many volunteers in the community who answer the community call for help during an emergency.

The parade then hosts the local politicians and dignitaries, the Candor King and Queen, local and county representatives, followed up by the citizens of Candor and surrounding communities on floats. The 2021 theme is “The Month’s Roll By”.

Fire Departments, antique cars, tractors, marching bands, and other color guards, Boys and Girl Scout troops, 4H clubs, local businesses, and other groups and clubs of all sorts will participate.

The parade makes its way down Main Street, turning at the Upper Corners onto Spencer Road and where it ends at McNeil Ball Field, right behind the carnival grounds. The parade floats are required to stop at the parade judging station in front of the Tioga State Bank, with prizes to be handed out at the ball field.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907, with community volunteers, holds its annual BBQ after the parade. At that time the BBQ is handed out to presale ticket holders and parade goers.

The Auxiliary has been providing the BBQ sales for many years, keeping up with the tradition for generations. The 2020 pandemic didn’t slow these ladies down last July. The BBQ went on as in years past, but with strict rules of a pick-up only line, masks and social distancing all being strictly enforced at the time.

The Candor Fire and EMS folks did a drive by through town with lights flashing and horns blaring in solidarity and encouragement to the many residents worried at that time about what the future may hold with a pandemic. This example is significant to show the bones of small-town loyalty. It shed light on the resilience of the residents of Candor that not even the worries of a pandemic could prevent injecting a bit of hope on Independence Day.

The committee is open to any one wanting to attend a meeting and get involved. One doesn’t have to be a member of the American Legion Post 907, SAL or Auxiliary to be a member of the Candor July 4th Celebration Committee.

Whether committee members are working the frontlines managing the activities or behind the scenes, they are collaborating and cooperating to bring the Candor community and its surrounding area a weeklong, fun-packed celebration of our country’s Independence Day.

Committee meetings are typically held on Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. beginning in January, and then proceeding on a rotating schedule right up to the week of events.

If anyone is interested in attending the next meeting, contact them at (607) 372-8977, email to gwen_benners@yahoo.com or call Pat Halstead at (607) 262-0217 or email enphalstead@outlook.com.

As for the event, each day will be filled with family oriented events, concession stands with all types of carnival food, a zoo-mobile, vendors, face painting, a balloon man, and a host of other add-ins to excite one and all.

Events include the following; there will be an open car show on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ball field. Contact Pat Halstead by email to enpahalstead@outlook.com, or call (607) 262-0217 for vendor information.

On Sunday, June 27, the Little Mr. / Miss Candor, and Prince / Princess Contest will take place at 4 p.m. at Candor Post 907 Dining Hall. Contact Christina at (607) 972-1893 or email to missfirefly804@yahoo.com for more information.

On Thursday, July 1, the carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the Kiddie Parade begins at 6 p.m., with the theme to be decided. Contact

Alicha Hatch by email to alichasriley@yahoo.com of call (607) 768-2042 for more information. There will also be music, a juggler, a zoomobile, and a Marshall Arts display.

On Friday, July 2, fireworks take place at dusk, with the carnival running from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will also be a live band and DJ entertainment.

Saturday, July 3, the parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Contact Nancy King at 283-3244 or email to Queen_b45@yahoo.com for more information. The annual chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, as well as the kids’ bike drawing, which will be pulled at 2:30 p.m. This is open for ages four to 16, and you do not need to be present to win.

Events will conclude on Sunday, July 4 with a Horse Pull at Side Hill Acres. Contact Diane Craig at (607) 227-6387 or email dc3@cornell.edu for more information. Gates open at 8 a.m. with a 1 p.m. start time. Children under 12 are free. There will be concessions, vendors, and much more.

Wristbands, ticket packs, and single tickets for rides are available every day.

The Carnival rides will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., based on attendance and weather permitting.