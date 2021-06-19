Gallery Forty-One announces their guest artist for June and July

Gallery Forty-One’s guest artist for June and July is Norman Davies. Norman is a 1961 graduate of Syracuse University School of Architecture, and after retiring in 2016 from the firm – Norman Davies Architect – he decided to pursue other artistic talents by taking classes at the “View” in Old Forge, N.Y.

Norm always had a passion for art, owning a small art gallery in Hillcrest, N.Y. for several years while working as an architect. After a successful career and upon his retirement, Norm was able to spend more time focusing on his own art, abstract watercolors.

Norm and his wife Carolyn live in Chenango Forks, N.Y., surrounded by their beautiful stainless steel animal sculptures by Ithaca artist James Seaman, which they view from their home that Norm designed.

You can see the collection of art that Norm and his wife are offering to the community in the back room of the gallery, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found at www.galleryfortyone.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call (607) 687-2876 during business hours for more information.