Youth gallery launch with special exhibition ‘Generations’ set for June 18

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced the launch of its new youth gallery on Friday, June 18, with a special exhibition titled Generations. This exhibition will feature artwork from TAC Patron Artists and Families, paying tribute to all those community members who have contributed to TAC in the past and present and to those who will keep it vibrant and creative in the years to come.

On June 18, from 5 to 6 p.m., the TAC invites participating artists and their families, current and former BOD Members, and representatives from the community to join them for a few celebratory remarks and a ribbon cutting, hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 18. After the opening, the show will be up from Saturday, June 19, to Saturday, Aug. 21 on Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The purpose of this new youth gallery is to establish a space where youth can display artwork in a professional arts organization, year-round. The goals of this new space are to champion youth art, to encourage artistic expression among children and teenagers, to provide a public space for such expression, and to serve as a vehicle for arts education in Tioga County.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Fannie C. Hyde Charitable Trust awarded $8,498 to the TAC in order to create a Children’s Gallery Space and Zine Library in the back portion of their building at 179 Front St. in Owego.

In December 2020 and January 2021, volunteers began to clean out the space and prepare for demolition. An additional thousands of dollars worth of work was donated by the following volunteers / TAC Board of Directors members: T. Benjamin Hobbs, Stanton Hill Studios; Tim Jackson, Tim Jackson Designs and Katie’s Kreations; Darryl Lindsay, M & T Bank; Suzanne Poe, Cloud Croft Studios; and Brandon Smith, Scott, Smith & Son.

In February and March 2021, the arts council’s friends and business partners, Ahwaga Paint & Flooring Covering, Rick Arnold, Mike Hatton, and Phil Pozzi completed renovations.

For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or call (607) 687-0785.