Senator Fred Akshar announces run for Broome County Sheriff

Surrounded by over 75 local elected leaders, sheriffs and supporters last week from across the Southern Tier region, New York State Senator Fred Akshar announced his plans to run for Broome County Sheriff in the 2022 General Election.

Senator Fred Akshar stated, “Serving the people of this community for the past two decades, first in law enforcement and then as State Senator, has been the absolute honor of my life. I can never express how humbled and grateful I am to have been able to travel, listen and fight like hell for the needs of our community in Albany. From the very start, I’ve pledged to be open, upfront and honest with the people who elected me and I respectfully offer that I’ve kept that promise. But I owe it to them to continue to be upfront and transparent, and to let them know when I’ve made a decision about how I’m best able to serve our community going forward.”

At the end of his current term as State Senator, Akshar wants to continue traveling, listening and fighting for the needs of the community as the next Broome County Sheriff.

“My desire to serve has always been based around making the lives of the people of this community better,” said Akshar.

He added, “When Sheriff Harder announced his plans to retire at the end of his term, I searched my heart, we prayed, Jessica and I discussed this transition and we knew that this was an opportunity for me to better serve my community right here at home.”

Akshar’s announcement follows a career deeply rooted in law enforcement. His first job after attending Broome Community College was with the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher, then as a Sheriff’s Deputy with the same agency. Akshar then continued his career at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, working there for a total of 13 years. He attended and graduated from the FBI’s National Academy, proudly led an undercover narcotics unit, and eventually worked his way up to serving as the Broome County Undersheriff.

As State Senator, Akshar held over 50 town hall events, toured small businesses, schools, and met with thousands of constituents. Legislatively, he authored and passed legislation like Worker’s Compensation Reform to save businesses, not-for-profits, and taxpayers billions of dollars while continually standing up, speaking out and fighting for the interests of the people of the 52nd Senate District.

“The experience I gained as State Senator has been invaluable,” said Akshar.

In a press release, Akshar stated that he plans to put the same amount of effort, focus and work he put into serving as State Senator each and every day into serving as Broome County Sheriff, but stressed that he intends to finish his term in the Senate with that same effort, focus and hard work.

“I want to be clear to the people of the 52nd Senate District that I intend to serve them to fullest capacity for the rest of my term just as I have since I was elected,” said Akshar, adding, “Our community deserves nothing less.”

Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard and his wife, Debbie, stated, “We can’t think of anyone better to continue serving the community as Broome County Sheriff than Fred Akshar. We’re sure the transition will be smooth and we know the community will be better for it.”

NYS Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82 President Ron Walsh said, “The New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82 strongly supports and endorses State Senator Fred Akshar in his campaign for Broome County Sheriff. Senator Akshar has spent his career working in law enforcement and knows first-hand the perils that law enforcement officers face, as well as the pain of those victimized by criminals. In the New York State Senate, Senator Akshar has sponsored legislation to protect law enforcement officers and to protect residents of New York. He has been a tireless advocate for victims of crime as an elected official. Our union will continue to partner with him in protecting our communities. We support his campaign with enthusiasm and without hesitation.”

Binghamton Mayor Richard C. David stated, “Fred Akshar will be the next Broome County Sheriff, and he has my complete support. Fred has been a great partner to the City of Binghamton and the Binghamton Police Department, a supporter to all in law enforcement and a good friend. As Senator, Fred secured millions in State funds for public safety initiatives, upgrades to the publicly owned Rumble Ponies’ stadium that helped keep baseball in Binghamton, an expansion of the Lee Barta Community Center and the new downtown parking garage, among other projects. In his tenure with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, he worked undercover removing drugs and criminals from our streets, and his efforts over many years have helped make and keep our community safe.”