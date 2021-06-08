Photos: Gearing up for the ‘dog days of summer’

Riley, a Border Collie and German Shepherd mix, was having too much fun at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park to sit still! The park is always looking for volunteers to help the visitors and their pups enjoy their special playtime. Visit @OwegoDogOwnersGroup on Facebook to learn more. Photo credit: Barbara McEvoy Fullmer.
Posted By: psadvert
June 8, 2021
Pictured is Chica, a boxer pit mix. This extremely strong-willed but very friendly girl enjoys some time at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego. You can learn more by finding them on Facebook @OwegoDogOwnersGroup. Photo credit: Barbara McEvoy Fullmer.
Nellie, a six-year-old Labradoodle, poses for the camera during her playtime at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego. Photo credit: Barbara McEvoy Fullmer.
The summer season is already starting for the dogs at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego. Pictured is Duke, standing, and Buck, lying on the ground. Check out those gorgeous blue eyes! Photo credit: Barbara McEvoy Fullmer.
