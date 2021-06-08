Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, Patches here; I’m just hanging out at Maddie’s Meadows. I’ve been here for almost nine years. I moved here with my mom and two siblings. We were about three months old.

That first day was something else. It was August 2012, and the woman who brought us home with her put us in a room together. They had this box in the window, which I think was an air conditioner. It was 4 a.m. and my mom opened the slide thing on the side of the box and crawled out onto it.

Our room was on the second floor. She started howling because she wanted to go back to where we came from. The woman came running and I found out later her name was Nancy. She saw that my Mom was outside of the window on the box. She disappeared and came back with some wet food that really smelled good and coaxed my Mom back into the room.

While she was putting my mom in a cage I decided to go over and check out what that open window was all about. When Nancy was finished putting my mom in the cage she turned around to find me sitting on the open windowsill. She started to take a step towards me and I freaked out and turned and jumped out of the window!

I guess I was pretty lucky there was a big bush under the window to break my fall. Nancy quickly ran down the stairs and outside and started looking for me in the middle of the night. Since I wasn’t injured I watched from a nearby woodpile as she tried to find me in the bush and she was crawling around in her flowerbed, looking frantically.

She ended up cutting all her plants to the ground so she could see things better. I was over by the woodpile watching her. At about daylight she gave up and went back inside. That was my first night at Maddie’s Meadows.

I was outside for three weeks before she found me. I was climbing in a big bush near her house and she spotted me when she was walking her dog. That night she trapped me and put me back in the room with my mom and my siblings. I was glad, because I was hungry!

If you would like to donate to help Nancy to take care of us, just send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you would like to talk to her about us, you can call her at (607) 768-6575.