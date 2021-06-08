Cornhole Challenge added to the mix at the Owego Elks Strawberry Lawn Party

The Owego Elks Lodge is excited to announce there will be a Cornhole Challenge during the Strawberry Lawn Party planned for Friday, June 18.

Registration and practice for the Challenge begins at 5 p.m. inside the Ballroom. Games begin at 6 p.m. Teams of two may enter for $40 per team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 placing teams.

Call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 to sign up early or if you have any questions.

The Strawberry Lawn Party begins at 4 p.m. The lodge’s famous strawberry shortcake and strawberry beverages will be served all evening. The grill will be hot, serving hot dogs, hamburgers, and pulled chicken sandwiches. Traditional picnic sides, such as macaroni salad and baked beans along with carnival snacks of popcorn and soft pretzels will be served. The bar will be open to purchase beverages.

Live entertainment begins at 4 p.m. with Rick Fry playing his easy, mellow classics. Finishing the night is Trick Shot. Members Tracey Neigh, Bob Halstrom, Jim Conrad, Harold Swartwood, and Ron Just are eager to hit the Southern Tier with their blend of country and classic rock hits.

Raffle baskets, 50/50, pull-tabs, and the Queen of Hearts weekly drawing will entertain those who like to take their chance at luck! Tables, chairs, and tents will dot the lawn, so everyone has the chance to spread out and enjoy the weather and evening air. In case of inclement weather, the party will move indoors to the mansion and ballroom. Everyone in the community is invited to join them.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. All proceeds from this event support the Lodge Capital Improvement Fund. For more information, call (607) 687-1039 or message their Facebook page, @OwegoElks.