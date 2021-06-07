Well-known bible teacher to conduct series for Owego Church and community

Starting on Monday evening, June 7, the First Presbyterian Union Church will have a six-session series on Paul’s Letter to the Romans. The Rev. Dr. Charles “Buz” Myers, one of the finest teachers and preachers in the Church today according to Bruce Gillett, the church’s pastor, will be leading in live zoom talks (with opportunities to ask questions).

Numerous times, the students and faculty at Gettysburg College have awarded him the top teaching prizes at their college. Dr. Myers is a highly respected biblical scholar who served as the Recording Secretary for the Revised Standard Version Bible Committee that did the New Revised Standard Version Bible (in FPUC’s pews), author of the Letter to Romans article in the authoritative Anchor Bible Dictionary (multi-volume reference work), as well as Mark’s Gospel from Scratch: The New Testament for Beginners (Westminster John Knox Press), a popular book for adult study.

For many years he has been a volunteer doing weekly Bible studies in the state prison. He is a very down-to-earth and approachable person who loves to help groups make connections between faith and life.

The public is invited to a Monday Evening Bible Study on Monday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., for programs by outstanding biblical teachers and times of discussion, fellowship and prayer. No prior Bible study experience is needed. Zoom 879 9600 2563 / Password: FPUC.