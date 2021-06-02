A kidney for Gerry

A life-long Owego resident is in search of a kidney donor. Gerald “Gerry” Toft, who celebrated his 65th birthday in May, is in the final stage of kidney failure. Family and friends are reaching out to the public for help.

To hasten the process, Gerry’s girlfriend, Kathie Bennett, secured two billboard ads utilizing proceeds from a fundraiser to announce the search for a kidney donor. Motorists driving along Route 88 near Oneonta, N.Y. can see one billboard ad and another, Bennett said, will be placed in June along a heavily traveled highway in Ohio.

Placing billboard ads for life-saving appeals has proven successful for many. It’s also a method used to bring public awareness to the urgent need for living donors.

Toft was previously diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD) over 20 years ago and is on the New York State Organ Donor Registry. Individuals with PKD experience cysts that grow around and within the kidneys, causing them to enlarge and lose function over time. There is no cure.

For Toft, the last year-and-one-half has been emotionally and physically challenging, and his kidney function has declined rapidly. His condition is considered Stage 5 with an eGFR number less than 15, which is the lowest indicator level of how well the kidneys are functioning.

Twice each week Toft undergoes dialysis at home for three hours each time, and where he was trained by a nurse to operate the equipment and insert his own needles. Bennett explained that the procedure is a strain on his heart, and that Toft’s blood pressure varies, too, due to the dialysis. Bennett helps Toft do blood draws regularly, which in turn get sent to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Toft started dialysis in March of 2020, and where he originally traveled three times each week to Sayre, Pa. More recently he had a loop recorder implanted in his chest that helps to monitor his heart function.

Gerry is a 1974 graduate of OFA. A veteran, Gerry joined the U.S. Navy after high school graduation and studied accounting in college. He had worked full-time at EIT and also part-time at Kohl’s, however over the past few years he has been disabled due to kidney disease and two hip replacements.

According to members of Gerry’s transplant team at Upstate Medical, connecting with a live donor is his best option. For anyone considering becoming Gerry’s donor, he has blood type B. Most medical and other associated costs would be covered for the donor.

Balancing daily life can be extremely stressful, yet Gerry still enjoys some of his favorite activities like spending time with family, playing cards and board games, and taking on friends at corn hole. He also gets a lot of affection from his dog, Barkley, and during football season cheers on his beloved New York Giants.

Kathie remarked, “If there is anyone you know of who might consider donating a kidney, they need to contact the kidney center directly.”

For information, contact the pre-transplant coordinator, Lavell C. Jones, at (315) 464-5413 or email to jonesla@upstate.edu.

Kathie added, “We know this is a very hard decision to make, but if anyone is able to give him this gift of a kidney, we would be forever grateful.”