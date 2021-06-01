Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m a young male charmer named Greg that lives at Gail’s house. Gail is a local cat rescue like Maddie’s Meadows here in Owego and she is getting a lot of calls on stray kittens every day, so she is trying to find homes for some of her adoptable kitties like myself who have been at her house for a while.

I am a very nice boy, about two years old, and I don’t want to brag but I’m going to make someone a very nice pet. I am sweet, calm, and friendly.

I have extra toes on my front feet. I look like I’m wearing mittens. I think you can tell by my picture. Aren’t they adorable?

I am neutered and have had my shots and am ready to come to your loving home if you will have me. Why don’t you call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and check me out. You will not be sorry.

If you want to help Gail Ghinger or Maddie’s Meadows out by donating, you can send a check to Maddie’s Meadows (if for Gail, address the check to Gail Ghinger), P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you want to talk to Nancy at about her kitties, please call her at (607) 768-6575.