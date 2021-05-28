Community steps up to the challenge!

The First Annual Elks Spring Food Drive Challenge was a huge success, collecting “in-Kind” and Cash donations totaling more than $4,135 for Tioga County Food Pantries.

This year’s challenge included teams from the Owego Elks Lodge 1039, the Owego Rotary Club, the Owego Moose, and Tioga Opportunities. Food and monetary donations were collected from April 10-24, and this year’s winner was the Owego Rotary Club.

The organizers wanted to thank everyone that contributed food, made monetary donations, and helped to organize and run this year’s drive.

The food and monetary donations were divided equally to the following food pantries: The Open Door Mission, Tioga County Rural Ministry, Catholic Charities of Tioga / Tompkins County, Red Door Waverly, Lockwood Food Pantry, Park Terrace Food Pantry, Lounsberry Food Pantry, Spencer Van Etten Community Food Cupboard, Project Neighborhood of Newark Valley, and the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Berkshire.

This is planned to be an annual event and organizations that would like to participate in next year’s Spring Food Drive Challenge should contact the Owego Elks Lodge at (607) 687-1039, or email to OwegoElksLodgeEvents@gmail.com.