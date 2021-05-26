Readers’ Column for the week of May 23, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Hats off to the town of Owego Zoning Board for approving the solar field on Montrose Turnpike in Owego. A big step for Tioga County – big step for Mother Earth!

If you have an electric generator for electric power for your house, the exhaust is quite hot. Use the exhaust to preheat your domestic hot water and save on the gas bills instead of heating with gas alone.

This is for the person calling in about the dog being mistreated. Call Stray Haven at 565-2859 or dog control at 687-0123. I hope this will help.

Who are the absolute idiots, probably the pharmaceutical companies that decided to execute a criminal, they should use a needle and drugs when carbon monoxide does a very good job. It’s really available, it’s not harmful, and they go to sleep. The main thing is, get rid of those people.

To the caller last week that said that this column is the only way to get the point across to the mayor and board members and maybe get a result. There’s a result I’ve been trying to get from both Governor Cuomo and Governor Wolf in Pennsylvania and New York respectively, and all of the 50 states for that matter, when are they going to require restaurant customers to wear a mask while dining in bars and restaurants. It appalls me that these are the only places that have never required you to wear masks while in a facility. It makes no sense to take them off while sitting at a table. If you can’t eat with a mask on then you order take out or you have your food delivered at home. You can walk with a cast on your leg and sign your name with a cast on your arm; you can eat with a mask on your nose and mouth. It is difficult but it can be done. Governors need to realize this needs to be done and the restaurant and bar patrons need to sit kitty corner as well so they are not breathing right in each other’s faces. I think they are part of the reason this virus is going on all this time.

If you think I should go back to Mars, I think you should go back to Uranus.

Last week you ran a feature in the paper about Greg Zymislicky. Mine lawnmower is broke and I don’t know how to get a hold of him. If he has a cell phone, I can’t get him. Could somebody please help and give me the number so I can contact him?

Anybody wearing your mask outside please take them off. What is wrong with you? It must really be tough going through life being afraid of your own shadow. How pathetic.

So, now there is no mask if you are vaccinated? If you are unvaccinated you have to wear a mask. Is that how it works so that now the unvaccinated are wearing a mask to protect the vaccinated? Is that the logic here? Please explain.

In regards to the Strawberry Festival, I don’t know why Owego can’t have it. It draws a crowd, it’s good for the economy, and it’s good for the people. Everything else is starting to open; you name it, ball games, races, and more. They should have the Strawberry Festival, and if you choose to go, fine, if you don’t, fine, but I think you should have an option. I think they closed it way too soon. Shame on you Owego.

Question, do people that have certain breeds of dogs have special insurance on these dogs? Is that a law in New York State? I understand certain breeds of dogs are supposed to have insurance. Is that true?

Tioga Opportunities is one of the greatest organizations in Tioga County. They help so many people. I hope they can take care of their parking lot where the horrible potholes could do damage to many clients’ cars.

I did not get the idea that last week’s caller who was lectured to by a stranger about COVID was asking for a response, but somebody did. Just another example of someone giving his or her opinion when it is not asked for. When will people mind their own business? That’s what’s wrong with the people in this country. Mind your own business. Worry about yourself.

It sickens me to see Cuomo in office with all his charges. Anyone else would have been forced out. What holds him in office? The investigation is a joke. His term will be up before he’s out. What makes him so special? Enough of this man and all he’s done.

I’m glad to see in this column that there is increased interest in the policies in the village of Newark Valley. I would like to ask why in the village, where there are fewer than 1,000 residents, there is a full-time office open every day. Why does Newark Valley need two clerks when the town of Union, which is 60 times larger in population, only uses four clerks? Why was there a tax increase of 20% several years ago. How are these things justified?

I agree with the caller who, several weeks ago, complained about the growing number of rundown properties on Bailey Hollow Road and Chamberlain Road in Newark Valley. People are turning their front yards into refuse heaps of junk cars, old tires, engine parts, broken appliances, and garbage. I hate to think what this is doing to property values for the rest of us. Come on people; have you no pride in your surroundings?

Shout out to Owego Apalachin’s Best Teacher, Lindsey Williams (instrument music). COVID struck fast and hard but Lindsey pushed forward and kept teaching. She continued to connect with students, being more creative than ever. My son practiced and played more at home than I had heard in a long time during COVID. If you have a child in elementary school, make sure they pick up an instrument. Mrs. Williams’s room at OFA is an oasis for high school students.

As a dairy farmer I feel compelled to answer to the best of my ability any questions or concerns related to dairy farming that crop up in this column. This is in response to the person who wanted to know what service really means on a farm. I’m not too sure what you’re getting at, but I’ll give this a shot and hopefully answer your question. We say a cow is carrying SERVICE when she has been bred, but too soon to be confirmed pregnant by the vet. We SERVICE our equipment before we use it. Meaning grease, repair / replace broken or worn out parts. We have some tracts that do not have cell SERVICE, and sometimes that is wonderful! There are lots of professionals who provide SERVICE to us (and we value their services): the milk cooperative, the nutritionist, the veterinarian, the milk tester, the milk inspector, the agronomist, the USDA, Tioga County Soil and Water, and this list goes on and on. We provide a SERVICE to our community in several ways. We produce safe, healthy, nutritious and local food, all while being fantastic stewards of the land, keeping it open and healthy, and keeping your tax base down. We value our animals and our land and we want our farms to be healthy and productive for future generations. Healthy soil, healthy animals, healthy food products. Know your farmer, know your food. I hope this answers your question.

For those who refused to read the whole sentence, I’ll say it again; only those who are fully vaccinated may take off their masks.

To the person who heard a hum. No, it is not your imagination. No, it is not something being done by the government. The hum, also called the “Worldwide Hum” is a phenomenon that has been occurring for years, which has been heard in about every populated area in the ENTIRE WORLD, and it is getting louder. It is not new, doesn’t seem to be dangerous or have any particular purpose, and it is being widely studied. Google “Worldwide Hum” or “The Worldwide Hum Project” to read a lot of interesting information and theories about it. One I like goes like this: Did you ever hear a single snowflake hit the ground? Probably not because the sound of a single snowflake is too low a volume to hear. Have you ever stood in the middle of a snowstorm and heard millions of snowflakes falling? Most likely you have, because the combined sound of millions of snowflakes IS loud enough to hear. A single drop of water falling on your roof doesn’t make much of an impression, but lay in your bed and listen to a heavy rainstorm pounding your roof. A lone moth around a light bulb cannot easily be heard, but get a dozen or so moths together and you can definitely hear them. A single bird flying by doesn’t make much of a noise, but 10,000 birds flying in a flock can be quite loud. The theory concerning the hum is that it is the cumulative sound of thousands, millions, and even billions of electric motors everywhere. Everything from the fan in your bedroom to air-conditioners at the Best Buy facility, pumps, elevators, even blenders and anything powered by an electric cord, perhaps even the power lines themselves. Have you ever heard a hum around a transformer or main transmission lines, like those big ones that go from NI-Mo in Buffalo to New York City, and through the Southern Tier? You’d be lying if you say you haven’t. Everything connected to a power cord can potentially contribute to the hum. Anyway, that’s one theory. And there are lots of others. Don’t worry, Republicans, it isn’t the Democrats doing it to drive you crazy, and don’t worry Democrats, it isn’t the Republicans, either. And it probably isn’t aliens for that matter, although that hasn’t been totally ruled out. Who knows, maybe it is. Just sayin’.

So the Village of Owego has around 3,828 for a population (2019) and the Village of Newark Valley has 987 (2019). That’s 3.8 people in the Village of Owego for every one person in the Village of Newark Valley. Yet the Village of Owego has five full time office staff, with the Village of Newark Valley at three full time office staff after they survived over a year without three. So I’m just curious, is the third person in Newark Valley actually necessary? I would think the Trustees and Mayor would like to look for ways to save on our tax dollars and not add to them. We don’t need a full time grant writer in the Village of Newark Valley, stop writing for grants they cost us money we don’t have. Also, about the comments by the Mayor regarding people’s comments in this column, if it weren’t for this column, there might not be a Pennysaver. It’s the section that everyone reads.

Hey, sleepy Joe, are you ever going to address the crisis you created at the border? I think you have enough illegal voters by now. Please close it before we get too many more.

Hey, you democrats! I’m so glad that Biden is president. Floods of illegal immigrants coming over the border, gasoline prices increasing, don’t know what’s going to happen. You talk about carbon emissions, how about ozone emissions from all those electric cars they want to put on us? Get ready for the bulldozers to come and knock your houses down so you can start anew. The Democrats said he was going to change everything. He sure has! Good luck America.

Of course I don’t know the circumstances of it, but when someone is being beaten and bloody and the police are called and the person that had done the beating walks away and the person that got beaten and bloody has to walk away also, and nobody is arrested. So, you can’t call the police, what do you do? Suck it up I guess. This world is wrong. Everything is going wrong, God bless America, God help us.

The ninja’s are checking out those Arizona votes. What a bunch of morons. They’re looking for the watermarks; they’re looking for bamboo. Why don’t they try looking for the truth? Trump lost! What is so hard to believe about it? Most of the people in this country can’t stand him.

Newsflash! Recently our esteemed basement recluse and president, Hidin’ Biden, visited the worst president of all time, Jimmie Carter. It is rumored he wanted to learn more about how to destroy the U.S. economy with hyperinflation, and gas shortages. Stay tuned, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Think what Chinese products you can do without. I’ll go first. Joe Biden.

The GOP of the Republican Party used to stand for the grand old party. Now it stands for game over people.

All you liberals are so sophisticated and so much better than the rest of us but why can’t you put together two and two? The states run by republicans are thriving and maskless. The states run by democrats are doing terribly and walking around with masks on. Do you get the correlation or are you that stupid? You claim to be brilliant. I think you’re that stupid. Open your eyes.

Hey, Liz Chaney, good riddance. Why don’t you take Mitt Romney and go away and retire. The republicans now are the party of Trump. The party that does what it says they are going to do, is not going to be shoved around and bullied by the liberal, Democratic Party. Amen, and then to the swamp.

It is difficult to stop laughing at some of the birdbrain comments. Trump directed the vaccine governing board to cut down on the normal three to five year wait times. Get it, moron? The Russian communists used to call U.S. communist democrats useful idiots. They were at least correct on the idiot part.

I found the comment about somebody loving Liz Chaney kind of creepy. I don’t know why someone would call a comment like that into the Pennysaver.

I read about the billboards in Maryland. Well, my billboard would have a picture of Biden and Harris on it, above them in big letters it would read, THE GRUESOME TWOSOME, and below the picture it would say in large letters, YOU GET WHAT YOU DESERVE. That is the truth. You get what you deserve.

In the event of a civil war, I am not afraid of the 81 million Biden voters, half are dead and don’t exist. Studebaker Hawk

I cannot believe that some people take what they read in this column as facts. But then after I thought about it, I thought maybe, they did elect Biden you know.

Why are we, the silent majority, allowing special interest groups, lobbyists, religious organizations, and big business to influence our representatives in Washington D.C., to make laws that only they benefit from? Do you really want them in charge of your healthcare, the environment, and our future?

My Heart Breaks for America! I am a registered democrat, but I did not vote for Joe. But I was not a big Trump fan either. The last two elections were about choosing the best one for Americans. After four months of this administration it is very clear that they hate Trump and everything he did so much that their agenda is to undo everything he did, with a stroke of a pen. Take your blinders off and look where this has gotten us. Jobs canceled so we can go green? Thousands of families lost their livelihood, and with no plan in the works to replace our fossil fuels. I wonder if we will be able to light and heat our homes next year? Will we be able to afford it? The border crisis is a disaster. Look at the money going out to take care of these illegals, and yet we have homeless people we should be taking care of. They get free food, housing and medical care, yet Americans paying for insurance are denied care and / or drugs that could save their lives. I think it is also time they give up the vendetta against Trump and focus on taking care of the security of this country. Look at the world crisis. If you don’t think all the other countries aren’t laughing at us, take your blinders off! I guarantee they are watching Joe Biden and his party self destruct the great country of the United States of America. May God Bless us!

I am totally in agreement with the wise person who said that they are leaving the Republican Party due to its inability to move away from Trump. I also have been a member of the Republican Party for many years, but due to the party’s trashing of Liz Cheney for speaking the truth, as well as its continued reverence for such an obviously incompetent, lying, cheating, mentally challenged individual – I’m moving on. I truly hope the party gets its act back together as I am in agreement with much of the party platform. But I will not support any organization that supports Trump.

This is in regards to the comment someone made about President Biden and his infrastructure bill concerning his water and sewer bill in Owego. I think President Biden has larger plans to rebuild the country.

I went to a local drug store today to purchase a gift card. Can someone explain the science? During the checkout process, both I and the clerk wore masks, I had to wait six feet from the clerk until she called me to the counter, she was behind a Plexiglas shield, she did not touch my member card; yet I was forced to handle the filthy stylus to answer questions on the check out screen that had nothing to do with the check out process – three separate times! If Fauci and crew actually had used science from day one, or admitted freely that this virus was new and they just didn’t know, instead of making things up as they went along, perhaps people would now be more trusting of the vaccine.

Israel is on fire, war in the Middle East, a major U.S. pipeline is hacked, the price of everyday goods is skyrocketing, Russia is massing troops on the border with Ukraine. Ukraine is threatening to take Crimea back by force. China is threatening Taiwan and its neighbors while also threatening our ships and Navy. North Korea is testing missiles again and restarting their nuclear weapons program. Iran has been emboldened and making more than their normal threats. Our southern border is a humanitarian disaster caused directly by this administration, an administration that promised transparency is hiding it and not giving the media access. Ford is closing a plant and moving it to Mexico after just bringing it back from Mexico because of the current Administration’s plan for Increased taxes. The price of steel is up 145%, lumber 126%, wheat 25%, the food index up 25%, cotton 35%, silver 38%, copper 50%, soybeans 71%, and oil increased 80%. Pipeline (Keystone) jobs are lost, even though the administration says that is the best way to transport oil. Wall construction jobs are lost. We had 1.9 trillion in stimulus that funds the administration’s pet projects and only paid a fraction to the people. We are 29 trillion in debt with 4.8 trillion projected for 2021 deficit before the 2 trillion dollar stimulus proposed today for the new green deal. There is a 9%-plus unemployment rate with millions of job openings that can’t be filled because federal unemployment assistance makes it more advantageous for people to stay home than work. What an interesting time with the new administration. But, at least no more mean tweets.

I am confused, where are your big red noses and large floppy shoes? Because surely we have a bunch of clowns running Washington! ROAR!

I am not a republican, but God bless Liz Cheney for standing her ground (known as truth). I’m so tired of watching McCarthy, Graham and McConnell, and I’m sure others flop like fish out of water. After they condemn Trump, they jump on a plane to Mar A Largo and change their tunes. Spineless group of cowardly men.

To the person last week who said he was sick of hearing about how Trump said nothing wrong and did nothing wrong; you got part of it correct. Trump did NOTHING except for cheer on his rioters.

In response to the person who called President Biden Pinocchio, have you heard of Donald Trump?

Obama didn’t accomplish much during his presidency, but at least he didn’t screw everything up like Biden is doing! ROAR!

Funny, with Trump, for four years it was COLLUSION! Russia! Russia! Russia! Putin! Putin! Putin! Now in a few days, with the ransomware on the Colonial Pipeline, OH! NO! No Russia! No Putin! What did Russia pay Hunter? Way to go Joe!

Am I the only one that wants to take the checkbook away from Washington D.C., stop spending what you don’t have, our national debt is beyond out of control. Cut spending on anything that doesn’t directly benefit the citizens of the U.S. We the taxpayers can’t continue to support the world policing by the US military, 294 Embassies / Consulates with roughly 37,000 staff, not counting the military security, over 800 military bases around the globe, foreign aid to buy more weapons of death and destruction to any country willing to sign their soul over to the U.S. Our workforce isn’t educated for the jobs of the future, illegal immigration are out of control and they expect healthcare free of charge, barely a week goes by without violence. If the country doesn’t change course, in the not too distant future, instead of people immigrating to the U.S., they will be escaping from the U.S.