Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

This little 5-month-old female is called Chipper. I think she should have been called bright eyes. Every picture that I took of her was with her eyes wide open, at least eight times. I have had other kitties that I took 30 pictures and none of them were with their eyes open.

Chipper is very special! She is friendly, easy to handle and affectionate, but a little nervous in new settings and around new people. Who wouldn’t be if you were hauled out of your own home to go to another house, just to get your picture taken and there are a bazillion cats running around there.

I think that would be very intimidating. Chipper is approximately 2-years-old and enjoys playing with her catnip mice.

Do you have room in your loving home for this precious and very sweet kitty? Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 to find out more about her.

If you would like to find out more about any of the kitties at Maddie’s Meadows, you can call (607) 768-6575. If you would like to donate to help take care of the kitties here you can send a check to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827; or if you would like to donate to help Gail, send a check to Gail Ghinger because she also has an ever increasing debt associated with her kitty rescue. You can mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, same address.