Sign Wars an effort to reconnect businesses

Following a year of lockdowns and mandates, businesses in Tioga County, and specifically in downtown Owego, are reconnecting through a bit of a different means; they are engaging in what the Tioga Chamber of Commerce is dubbing as “Sign Wars.”

Sally Yablonsky, who works for the chamber, saw a similar effort on CBS News, and liked the idea.

“It started in Virginia,” said Yablonsky, who added that the idea spread like wildfire and is even gaining popularity in Ontario.

Because businesses have struggled tremendously over the past year, as with most everything else, the business connections that were once on solid ground became a little disconnected; mostly because of time, quarantine, closures, and a bit of isolation during the pandemic.

“I thought this would be fun,” said Yablonsky of the sign wars, adding, “The goal is to get the county going and to further emphasize that we are open for business.”

But the sign wars are a bit different than a normal chamber mixer or networking event, in fact, it can even be a bit challenging.

Yablonsky explained that once the idea came up, she acted on it and things began. Confection Connection on North Avenue and Tri-Town Insurance on Front Street were the first two to jump in.

“Confection Connection ‘smacked’ WEBO, who in turn ‘smacked’ Jackpot Richies; Tri-Town Insurance ‘smacked’ Carol’s Coffee & Art Bar and Lily Style Loft – all in less than 24 hours,” said Yablonsky.

Michelle Pelton, who owns Confection Connection with her husband Ron, loved the idea immediately.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Michelle. “We want people to know we’re open.”

And the signs are all in good fun, with rhymes and clever comebacks.

Tri-Town Insurance, for example, drew up a sign stating they have insurance to cover your back, but that Carol’s has the comfort food they lack.

Another sign, displayed at Tender Loving Care by Maureen on Lake Street, played on her line of Life is Good products, reading, “Life is good from the inside out. When you shift on the outside, your life shifts on the inside. Life isn’t easy. Life isn’t perfect. But Life is Good in a Tee shirt while having a treat at Carol’s Coffee.”

And the Chamber’s sign encouraged businesses to begin the war, reading, “The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is starting a sign war! Let’s go businesses! I’ll hit Confection Connection on North Avenue. I’m ‘gluten’ for punishment. And since I hit someone, I’ll need to buy some Tri-Town Insurance.”

And so it began. Businesses simply draw up their sign, and then post it on social media. “Hopefully,” said Yablonsky, “this will help connect us and bring us back together, and in a fun way.”

“We will see who is more clever than the next,” she added.