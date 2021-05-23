What’s Happening for the week of May 23, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY

Make a Pinecone Birdfeeder at Spencer Van Etten Library. Call 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your free kit. Available during the month of May.

MAY 15 through SEPTEMBER 18

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on June 26, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or visit museum@tiogahistory.org.

MAY 22

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

MAY 26

Free Podcasts! Finding Subscribing and Listening, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class for more information.

Free Pasta Dinner 5:30 to 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The dinner is free, but donations are welcome for Catholic Charities of Tioga and Tompkins County.

MAY 27

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

MAY 29

Early Bird Warbler Walk, 7:30 a.m., IBM Glen, Robinson Hill Rd., Johnson City.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

MAY 31

Halsey Valley Fire Department’s will host a drive-thru Chicken BBQ from noon until gone, at 506 Hamilton Valley Rd. in Spencer. The cost is $10 each. Find out more on their Facebook Page.

JUNE 3

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 4

The Owego Elks and Classy Glass By Anita is holding a Strawberry themed Glass Painting Class, 6 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, Front Street, Owego. The cost is $30 and all materials are provided, food and drink will be offered for sale. This event is a fundraiser for the Owego Elks Roof Replacement Fund.

JUNE 5

The Caroline Center Community Church Yard Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 719 Buffalo Rd. in Brooktondale. The cost is $10 per table, or you can make a donation. Contact Claudia at (607) 539-7469 or email cldwhttkr@gmail.com for more information.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JUNE 6

The Owego Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a variety of fun, beautiful, and interesting finds. They are located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

JUNE 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 10

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 11

Pickup for the Elks takeout dinner of BBQ boneless ribs, corn casserole and cherry cobbler is from 5 to 6 p.m. at 223 Front St. in Owego. This event will be by pre-order only, with orders due by June 7. The price is $10 cash or check, and reservations can be placed by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039, via email to OwegoElksEvents@gmail.com or via message to the Owego Elks Facebook Page.

JUNE 12

Community Yard and Craft Sale, Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave. in Little Meadows, Pa., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If interested in becoming a vendor there will be tables and spaces available to rent at $20 for 6-foot and $25 for 8-foot. Contact them for a registration form and / or more information by email to lmumcc175@gmail.com or call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or call Barb at (570) 395-3248. Registration and payment for tables is due by June 1. The rain date is June 19.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JUNE 15

The Sixth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2021, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 16

Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza in parking lot across from Valu Home, Route 17C, Owego. Fundraiser for the Owego Lions Club.

JUNE17

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JUNE 18

Strawberry Lawn Party, 4 to 10 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St, Owego. There will be food, drinks, music, and fun.

JUNE 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JUNE 24

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 25

7th Annual Animal Care Sanctuary Golf Tournament, breakfast and sign ups begin at 8:30 a.m., Captain and Crew tee time is 10:15 a.m. Tioga Golf Club, 151 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Kim at (570) 596-2200 or email to kchebalo@animalcaresanctuary.org.

JUNE 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Pull up at the entrance facing Route 434 and they will come out to your car.

JULY 8

Candor American Legion Auxiliary Unit 907 May meeting, 7 p.m. Meetings take place on the second Thursday of the month. They practice social distancing and wear facemasks.

Free Community Dinner, takeout only from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 10

Musical Performance, Ridin’ the Rails, will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 687-2460 or visit museum@tiogahistory.org.

JULY 15

Free Community Dinner, takeout only, from 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

JULY 16

Drive By and Drop Off Food Drive, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin. Will benefit the Park Terrace Food Pantry.

AUGUST 1

The Owego Elks Lodge is sponsoring a captain and crew golf tournament at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. The price is $320 per team (foursome) with golf and cart fees, players’ meals and prizes are included. Smokey Legends BBQ pulled pork sandwich and sides will be served after the event at the golf course. Meal tickets for extra dinner guests are available in advance only for $15 each. Contact the Elks at (607) 687-1039 for more information.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. If you would like to make a donation, or for more information, contact Mindi at (607) 259-3814.