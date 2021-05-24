Bassett Youth Foundation awards record number of scholarships

On a beautiful Saturday in Owego’s Draper Park, the Board of Directors of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation held its Spring Meeting outdoors, and awarded $ 14,450 in scholarships and youth grants.

A record number of 30 graduating seniors will receive scholarships of $400 and $500 to help support their higher education goals and dreams.

After an extremely difficult year for students, teachers and parents, the CHB Youth Foundation, based in Owego, hopes that its scholarship assistance provides additional encouragement and assistance for these young students in the fall.

The CHB Youth Foundation, Inc. is in its 27th year of positive community youth development, and Foundation Officers Christian Freyli, Kathryn Curotalo and Mike Motell, all graduates of Owego Free Academy, and Melissa Tourtellotte, lead the organization forward.

For more information about the CHB Youth Foundation, email to chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.