Tioga County COVID Brief

Big changes came down the pike last week from the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, when they changed their masking guidelines for individuals that are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, individuals that are fully vaccinated, or two weeks out from their final dose of the vaccine, can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing in places that allow it. The CDC made this decision, according to reports surrounding it, because the vaccines are proving to be effective with recent research showing that the vaccine not only lessens your chance of serious illness, but it can also prevent you from getting infected in the first place.

And with close to 50% of New Yorkers being totally vaccinated, according to New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, restrictions are slowly lifting as residents ease back into what they once new as normalcy.

For those unvaccinated, however, cases continue to rise. Last week, in Tioga County alone, positive COVID cases increased by 48, as of Friday morning, and another death was reported last week – bringing the county’s total number to 78 deceased since the onset of the pandemic.

Statewide, and with warmer weather arriving and summer on its way, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced guidelines for outdoor events.

According to the governor, local governments must permit county fairs and local festivals and consider COVID-19 health guidelines this year. State Department of Health approval will be required for events with over 5,000 expected attendees, consistent with existing review process.

The governor also noted that county fairs and local festivals must ensure that the total number of attendees is limited so that six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals who are not members of the same party, unless all attendees present proof of full vaccination status. Fairs and festivals may require masks for all attendees, and per CDC guidance masks are required for unvaccinated attendees in certain settings, and indoors where vaccination status is unknown.

“Fairs and festivals are huge economic generators for communities across the state, and last year they were all put on hold due to the COVID pandemic,” said Governor Cuomo, adding, “As more New Yorkers get vaccinated and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down, we are readjusting our reopening strategy and allowing more events and attractions to resume. This new guidance will allow our county fairs and local festivals to open at the greatest capacity possible so they can remain economically viable, while still ensuring public health and safety.”

To learn more on festival guidance, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/considerations-for-events-gatherings.html.

For further New York guidance, visit https://forward.ny.gov/.