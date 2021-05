Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 29, 2021, property located at 199 Old State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Kenneth Jacobsen to Joshua Sims for $114,480.

On April 29, 2021, property located at South Apalachin Road, Town of Owego, from Reed Perestam to Mark and Julia Peterson for $29,000.

On April 29, 2021, property located at 391 Catatonk Creek Rd., Tioga, from Keith Quick to Raymond Thomas for $85,000.

On April 30, 2021, property located at 1310 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Kimberly Huizinga to Matthew Liberty for $165,000.

On April 30, 2021, property located at 86 Main St., Village of Owego, from Jack Zimmer to Belles Blue LLC for $220,000.

On May 3, 2021, property located at 106 Florence St., Village of Waverly, from Paul Meyers to Veronica Mitchell and Michael Shupp for $143,617.

On May 3, 2021, property located at 579 Tubbs Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from William Elder Jr. to Jennifer Marsh for $12,000.

On May 3, 2021, property located at 37 Fawn Dr., Town of Candor, from Peter and Gloria Ward to Michael and Nicole Woodhull for $10,000.

On May 4, 2021, property located at 42 Thorn Hollow Rd., Tioga, from Robert and Shannon Taylor to Katie Page for $117,000.

On May 5, 2021, property located at 110 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from Michael Hennekens to Tioga County Property Development Corporation for $6,000.

On May 5, 2021, property located at 27 Deming Dr., Town of Owego, from William and Moira Riddleberger to Mobeen and Katrina Tamimi for $270,000.

On May 5, 2021, property located at 117 Cafferty Lane, Town of Owego, from Peter and Ashley Gamba to Ethan Allen for $155,000.