Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

This very handsome 11-year-old male kitty is looking for a home. His owner who loved him very much had to leave him behind when she relocated to a new residence that could not take kitties. Peppers is looking for a new loving home.

He was a wonderful pet to his last owner and is looking forward to establishing a loving relationship with a new owner. He is a mature cat who does not have a lot of experience with other cats, but seems to be okay with friendly dogs. He is fixed and has had his shots and still seems to be in very good condition. He is going to make some lucky person a great pet.

If you want to find out more about this beautiful kitty for possible adoption, call (607) 972-4067 for more information. You will not be sorry.

If you want to help Maddie’s Meadows take care of their kitties by donating, please send your donations to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. I’m currently looking into other options for electronic donations, and will post that information soon.