Town of Owego announces tire and scrap metal cleanup set for May 22

The Town of Owego will hold its annual tire and scrap metal cleanup on Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owego Town Hall, located at 2354 State Route 434 in Apalachin, N.Y.

Town and Village of Owego residents may bring up to eight clean tires (max 19-inches in size) at no charge. Each tire after the first eight will be accepted for an additional fee of $1 per tire (total maximum of 16 tires per household).

Tires on rims will be taken at no charge, and will not be included in the eight-tire limit.

Large tires (tractor / tractor-trailer) will not be accepted. However, clean scrap metal will be accepted at no charge.

Waste tires present environmental, health and safety hazards. Rainwater accumulates in tire piles, creating an ideal environment for mosquitoes, which are known to transmit West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Reusing or recycling tires keeps them out of landfills. Used tires can be reused as additives to asphalt for roads and playgrounds, and pulverized tire chips can become rubber flooring for equestrian and dog training centers.

This program is funded by the Town of Owego and is held in conjunction with the Tioga County Water Quality Coordinating Committee.