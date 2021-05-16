Tioga County COVID Brief for the week of May 16, 2021

In the May 10 COVID brief put out by the Office of the Legislative Chair, another death due to COVID-19 was reported, bringing the total, to date, to 77 lost. In the brief, Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey offered her thoughts and condolences to the family’s loved ones.

Between May 8 and May 13 of last week, cases in Tioga County increased by 41, bringing the total number of positive cases, since March 2020, to 3,738. There are currently 69 active cases being handled by Tioga County’s Department of Health.

The health department also reminded residents to continue to social distance and wear a mask, and to get vaccinated if you can.

In the meantime, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that beaches and pools would operate with six-foot social distancing in anticipation of Memorial Day. He noted, in a press release received on Wednesday, that New York State’s goal is to reopen them to 100 percent capacity by July 4.

Governor Cuomo also announced last week that SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same guidelines. The governor’s office also reported that 112,150 doses were administered across the state’s vast distribution network on Wednesday, and nearly 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

On May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include people ages 12 to 15.

The governor stated, “This is an encouraging step in the ongoing battle against this global pandemic.”

You can visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com for County reporting or call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 for general questions or information about COVID-19.

To find out if you are eligible, and to view the state run clinics and their vaccine availability, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).