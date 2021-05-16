‘Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier’ highlighted during upcoming exhibit

An upcoming exhibit at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum will feature “Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier,” highlighting 150 years of railroading. The exhibit will run from May 15 through Sept. 18, 2021.

In partnership with the Susquehanna Valley Railroad Society, the exhibit will feature many rare photos of early railroad locomotives and equipment. Photos include all of Tioga County’s Railroad depots, as well as other Railroad sites around the county.

This exhibit will contain historic information pertaining to Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung, Chenango, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties.

Live presentations about the people, places, trains, buildings, and bridges of the past 150 years of railroad history will take place on June 26, Aug. 14, and Sept. 11.

Two musical performances next to the Susquehanna River by “Ridin The Rails” is scheduled for July 10 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more details, contact the museum at (607) 687-2460, email to museum@tiogahistory.org, or visit www.tiogahistory.org.

The museum is located at 110 Front St. in historic downtown Owego.