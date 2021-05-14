J Floyd and The Grave Sitters announce CD release

Upstate New York-based Americana Rock and Northern Roots band, J Floyd and The Grave Sitters, are hosting a CD Release Party for their debut album, “Northern Roots,” on May 22 at the Ransom Steele Tavern located at 552 Main St. in Apalachin, N.Y.

To kick off the night, The Grave Sitters will be joined by special guests and Binghamton-based band, Triple Down.

Show time is slated for 7:30 p.m. Guests will receive a free CD with the purchase of a ticket at the door, and free stickers will be on hand. Other band merchandise will be available for purchase.

Current state capacity guidelines will determine the number of guests able to attend the event.

“We are excited to be releasing our first album,” remarked lead singer and songwriter, Jason Porter, but better known by his stage name, J Floyd.

He added, “We will be playing all of the songs off of our first album, and then share some songs that will be recorded on a second album this fall.”

The Grave Sitters music is described as, “Rooted in strong lyrics, skilled musicianship and dynamic musical arrangements, and that take you on a journey,” and is also, Floyd said, “Unique to our area.”

Floyd is lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for The Grave Sitters. A solo performer for five years as well, Floyd has played the Steele previously. A fan of all music rooted in a strong story, Floyd explained that many of the band’s songs share life experiences from the northeast United States.

Floyd remarked that he is very fortunate to be creating music with phenomenal musicians, and said, “The Grave Sitters are a group of known musicians. We started as a trio and then added a drummer and bass player and have been playing together for about a year.”

Floyd credits the combined talents of the band for being able to interpret his lyrics and, in turn, crafting a one-of-a-kind musical sound.

“Ours is a different style, and has really no comparison to anything else,” Floyd shared, and further explained that from slow tempos that pick up mid-song, to violin and harmonica solos, to exceptional harmonies, the resulting sound is powerful.

Rounding out the band is background vocalist, lead violin, cello and bass guitar player, Kurtis Parker; rhythm and lead guitar player and background vocalist, Bob Jenson, Jr.; bass guitar and harmonica player, Ken Foster; and Steve Simmons on drums.

Regarding the band’s name, it was inspired, Floyd said, by a long-time fascination with crows and ravens, and the mysteries that exist about them in art and literature. Some of The Grave Sitters songs, he added, lend to that “dark side,” and that imagery keeps it all that much more interesting.

Floyd hopes that by 2022 the band will be able to get on the road, and looks forward to performing live on the regional festival scene.

Until then, Floyd asks the community to support local musicians, and especially during this extremely challenging period of time as the nation recovers from COVID.

Triple Down, a three-piece band inspired by a wide range of genres from jazz, funk, blues, classic and progressive rock, will open the May 22 show, and offer what Floyd said is a nice contrast to The Grave Sitters set.

Check out J Floyd and The Grave Sitters on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, as well as their website, thegravesitters.com. Fans will find lyric samples on the website, along with links to listen to the songs. The Grave Sitters music can also be found on multiple streaming platforms.