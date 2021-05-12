Readers’ Column for the week of May 9, 2021

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Code enforcement officer, lots of luck! We do need one here in Nichols, desperately, and we also need an animal control officer badly because there are people that abuse their animals, put them outside with no water, no food, and they are in the sun. There’s nobody to contact. We need both these people doing their job, what they are paid for. If they don’t like it, quit, and hire somebody else that really enjoys the job, enjoys the work, to come in and take over for you. Please, we need help here!

Can someone answer a question for me? Is growing marijuana legal in New York State now or not? I know someone that is growing it. I don’t care as long as they mind their own business. This is just a question.

I wish somebody would do something about this poor dog. It’s been tied up for five and a half hours that I know of. It’s tied to a cinder block and it can’t move other than a foot and it’s constantly whining and crying. Would somebody please get a dogcatcher out there somewhere!

This column should be eliminated from the paper. I’ve read this column for many years and there have been only a small percentage of factual positive notes. People’s opinions, and everyone has one, are presented yet there is no check for facts. Misinformation causes problems. It damages people, organizations, and causes people to grab onto information that is false. Unfortunately people love the negative point of things. When one doesn’t have to prove what he is saying or sign his name, there are no limits to what is vocalized. It is shocking and sad to hear people repeating misinformation. Please, do away with this damaging press. There are enough sources out there to carry misinformation and slander.

I live in Newark Valley and I just got through reading the comment from someone that lives on Route 38B that keeps hearing humming noises 24/7. I have the same thing but the doctors say I have tinnitus and there’s really nothing you can do about it. You can see a hearing specialist or talk to your doctor about it, but it’s all coming from inside your own head. I know for a while I thought I was going nuts hearing all this stuff that’s been going on, but that is what it is.

I just had some stranger lecture me on COVID. Who’s to say she’s right and my views are wrong? I told her to mind her own business and worry about herself and not me.

Hey Candor, don’t forget to fill the ditches you have going across all the roadways.

I’m finding it difficult to walk in the village business district and the historic district with adults and children riding bicycles. Has the local law been repealed? Has it done away with what forbids that? It should be enforced. I’ve got a sore arm, in fact, where somebody hit me the other night.

Some time ago our schools had what was called SYATP, which stood for see you at the pole, and where students gathered around their flagpole occasionally to pray for our nation, the world, and their individual self. I wonder why all of our local businesses couldn’t incorporate such a thing around their flagpoles occasionally. If there’s anything we need right now in our world it is prayer. I think if this would happen, things like the coronavirus and many other modalities in our country might dissipate.

You believe COVID doesn’t exist? You must also believe that the sun is an alien bonfire and the world is flat.

If somebody or some company is going to demolish a building or facility, instead of putting a bulldozer to it and putting it in a landfill they should consider disassembling the building as much as they can and selling the components as new components for rebuilding another one.

Will somebody please build a grocery store in Candor?

I hope this raining spell ends soon. This is getting pretty tiresome.

To the organization that put together the Candor Daffodil Festival, what an awesome job! The tents were spaced out wonderfully and everybody had masks on. It was just awesome! I’ve already got it on the calendar to look for it next year. So excited to have been able to get out and enjoy some fresh air and the beautiful environment.

If there are jobs everywhere, why did benefits get extended today to Sept. 6? In the news today some people will be getting $700 a week. Also, if we plan to get rid of COVID, why do we let in the migrants who are bringing in a lot of it? What is the mindset of these people? Evictions got pushed to Aug. 31. We are such a spoiled society; it’s give me, give me, give me. I can’t believe what’s going on!

So they are calling it the collapse of Cuomo. I love it!

Maybe our marriage did not work out years ago because it was not meant to be in the first place, and I’m sorry we still cannot see eye to eye and try to get along for our children’s sake. I do thank you and God bless you for those three children that were brought into our lives. It made my life a lot brighter and a lot better.

Local businesses sales are down due to the recent overblown insanity of the world. Are you aware of the millions nationally that cannot wear a mask? Yet we come into your establishments to give you our hard earned dollars and you turn us away and treat us like second class citizens, which is discrimination. Nationwide we are a network of millions. Locally, we are a network of thousands. Thank you to the establishments that treat us with dignity. You have our loyalty.

The Village of Owego of Public Works needs an overhaul. The responsible parties are not making sure things are properly handled and taken care of. Perhaps if they were held accountable, then things would be handled well and taxpayers would get what they pay for. Do they not realize that taxpayers are their bread and butter?

A very big thank you to all who helped us Tuesday morning in the Price Chopper parking lot when we couldn’t get our Subaru started. It turned out to be a bad battery, as we suspected. We appreciate everyone’s help. Thank you again.

I live in the Town of Candor on a back road, and someone keeps dropping off cats. I think there are around 20 at this point running around. We have contacted the local animal control person and the cats we have are not a priority to them. Looking for a catch (fix) and release program that can catch the females if possible and spay them. I live on a budgeted income, but may be able to help a little. They could then be released back where they were caught and I would be willing to feed them. Please leave a message in this column to the attention of DKJR with contact information, if possible.

I’m just wondering if the village plans on patching the corner of West Avenue and Gere Street? Perhaps before there is no street left.

Where will you spend eternity? Are you sure? John, Chapter 3, gives the answer.

If you are the person who accosted my wife on May 3, I hope you are very proud of yourself. CDC recommendations are 6-feet of separation or wear a mask. I’m sure in your retelling to your one friend / mother, you were a hero righting a great wrong by bullying and physically intimidating a woman minding her own business shopping in an empty aisle of a store with a mask that slipped down off her nose. I’m challenging you to bring that attitude to every man you see who doesn’t goose-step to your expectations, one of those is going to me. I look forward to our meeting.

I agree with last week’s comment about supporting Maddie’s Meadows, or any local shelter – especially those of you concerned about the bird population. Most of the stray cats (and feral cats were strays at one time) are homeless through no fault of their own. They started out as pets and were abandoned by lazy, thoughtless, irresponsible, and / or desperate owners. Shelters get them inside; feed and care for them until a carefully screened new owner can be found who will be more responsible. Shelters advocate for adoptees to be indoor cats. Kindly consider a donation.

Now that the warmer weather is near, please remember that sidewalks and blacktop can become very hot. If you can’t go barefoot on them then neither can your pets. It can burn their paws; please be aware.

I see the Sheriff’s and DA’s got together to discuss what to do to change law enforcement approaches, with no outside input. So the foxes get to decide the best way to guard the chicken house?

People of the Town of Spencer: Do you know that the Town Board can remove junk cars from property under the Town Law. If you have two or more junk cars you have to be a licensed junkyard. If you do not have a Town License, the Town can remove the cars at your expense. The same goes for garbage. Read the Town Law on their new website, townofspencer.com. They may even appoint an enforcement officer from time to time to enforce this (yes, you read this right).

Would someone please ask the Village of Spencer why there is a burned-out car on Main Street for the last month? They don’t need a Code Enforcement Officer to remove this. It’s your job!

Cuomo’s choosing this time to start easing back on his insidious regulations for all, esp. in the entertainment and food service areas, both public and private sectors, has more to do with the bash of a wedding planned for his daughter on June 12, 2021 in Albany than it is for his concern for the business around the corner or across town who has been forced to permanently close his door or if able to reopen, can’t hire employees who are earning more staying unemployed.

Carlton Tucker of Fox News is a moron. He really equates a child wearing a mask with child abuse? Wow! He’s lost it. I don’t watch him anymore or Sean or any of them other people.

I find it amusing how Fox News is always pushing this business about Biden being a radical. There were a bunch of Republican Trumpsters that tried to overthrow our government and the Capitol Building. They are the radical ones.

Rudy Giuliani’s office and home are being raided by the FBI? They’re investigating something, Well, you know how it goes. That rat Giuliani will flip on the ex-president we had and you know damn well Trump will throw him under the bus. You know how the story goes.

You people that refuse to get vaccinated must really love Trump. You must love him to the point where you love him more than your own life. I know an entire family that has come down with COVID-19. The mother and the father and the kids; of course the kids are not to blame. Mommy and daddy were Trumpsters. Hey, you’ve got to be pretty sick to follow him. Trump wouldn’t lie to you, would he? I’m telling you the truth. Help America get well, get vaccinated.

So now the corrupt Biden administration is going after Rudy Giuliani. Instead of his son Hunter and him being investigated they’re going after Giuliani. People that cheat and lie and the most corrupt people in the world. You’re so scared Trump is going to come back and kick your butt in four years, so you are doing everything you can to destroy him and anybody near him. Investigate Giuliani, what a joke!

I so much agree with every anti-Biden comment that was in last week’s column. Biden cannot do anything right. His first 100 days were very successful for human trafficking, the cartels, and the many illegal drugs just flowing across those borders. I’m guessing his next dumb project will be to open, at taxpayer’s expense, drug rehab centers because we’ve got such a problem there. He just does not get it and neither do any of his administrator’s staff. Do not forget gas prices have gone up 18% in his first 100 days. Way to go Joe! We’re proud of you.

This is for the birdbrain that said Trump had nothing to do with the COVID vaccine. Go back under your rock. Trump cut out the three to five year waiting period the so-called experts said it would take to develop a safe vaccine. Big pharma was promised by Trump to provide money, that’s taxpayer money, so that they could produce the vaccine. This happened in 11 months, not five years! The Trump vaccines are a miracle, not a stolen election.

You know what Biden and the democrats are doing when they let all those illegal immigrants come across the border. We give them money and next election they’re going to vote. They can’t vote? Oh yes, they can vote. They pay them money and they’ll vote democratic. You will never see another republican government again in the United States, never!

After reading last week’s comments it does my heart good to see so many people realize Biden is a big mistake in the White House. He is in over his head. He is every disaster that we predicted.

Making fun of Biden wearing a mask is just obnoxious and stupid. I, myself, will wear a mask as long as science and the CDC tell us to do so. I trust them and not the blabbermouth and hacks on a certain news outlet. All they talk about is that we should open up business, even if there is COVID.

Trump never called the people that were killed suckers, okay? This accusation has been proven to be false by 22 witnesses that were on that trip. One was John Bolton, who wrote a hit piece on Trump and would surely have a reason to tell otherwise. If you stop watching CNN news and MSNBC you might have a real view of the world. Don’t believe all the crap you hear about Trump. It’s all lies. Joe is the real hater of the military. Donald Trump loves the military and never said what you are referring to. Get your facts straight!

I see a lot of comments putting my president down. You can put Joe Biden down all you want. I know it’s a Republican County; but let’s be fair, open your eyes and give the man credit where credit is due. I got a shot in my arm for COVID instead of being lied to, lie after lie. I got cash in my wallet instead of some millionaire and billionaire getting cash in theirs. Families are getting reunited instead of Trump’s monstrous policy. Go Joe! I’m a republican, but I’m definitely not a Trumpster! They’ve got to break away from that idiot or the GOP. Game over, people.

I, too, do not now and did not last year see any urgency in COVID. It was all overplayed and the democrats saw it as a way to take control of your life. COVID, if it even existed, to me was no different than the flu, pneumonia, or a bad cold. They are all contagious; you just need to take precaution. Overplayed! Our children should be back in school. The harm we have done to them will never be reversed. This is awful and it was a democratic way to take control over your life.

The heart of the wise inclines to the right, the heart of a fool inclines to the left.

How come Florida and Texas are open and the states are thriving and there’s no more virus there? Oh, that’s right, because it has republican governors. These are people that are not afraid of doom and gloom and hate our country. God bless America.

Why does Fox News and Friends have to wear a gold cross around their neck on every show? They want us to really believe they are religious, and I don’t care if they are or not. Maybe they feel the ratings will go up. I’m just waiting for the speedster, Jeanine Pirro, who speeds through Nichols, N.Y. to wear one. It will be fun to watch.

Remember that screwball religious nut Jim Jones and all of his followers, who went along with him and drank the Kool-Aid and ended up dying. I sometimes wonder, what would it take to have these people wake up and to avoid drinking that Kool-Aid. I sometimes wonder what it is going to take for people to wake up and see that Trump is no different than Jim Jones. He’s a con.

Hey, Joe, we all know that the teacher’s union owns you, but how about growing a pair and standing up to them and let our kids go back to school?

Joe Biden with the stimulus checks may seem all well and good, but down the road we will end up paying for it. He wants to turn America into a socialist nation. There is no free lunch Mr. Biden.

We’re off to see the wizard! Joe has no heart, Nancy Pelosi has no courage, and scarecrow Chuckie Schumer has no brains. The witch of the south, Stacey Abrams, leads them all. Where we ever end up! It looks like a tornado to me.

If you are of a certain appearance, the woke Social Justice Warrior states, “You are of privilege and unconscious bias.” Since before humans descended from the trees, our brains were hard-wired with a bias of preference for those most like our ethno-centricity or our selves. This is an evolutionary survival mechanism. A speaker of Bulgarian does not seek to immerse themselves in speakers of Han Chinese. This applies to all characteristics of human beings, including culture. The silence of BLM, Antifa, and other SJW mobs to elicit in their cause men of substance, like MLK (Martin Luther King), Gandhi, Jesus, etc. reveals their moral bankruptcy. Woke is a backhanded means to facilitate grievance politics. Those who live by the Golden Rule “Treat others as you would like others to treat you” are doing the best job of dealing with our inherent hard-wired bias. Another term for hard-wired bias is tribalism. It’s time to get a job and pay your student loan debt and taxes.

Why do we need a $4 trillion jobs plan when 18 months ago we had the lowest unemployment in history without using taxpayer money. Just bring back the man who was in charge then and get rid of the socialist who was installed by election fraud.