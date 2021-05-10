Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, Cecil from Maddie’s Meadows here. I am tired for being here the longest. In June I will have been here for nine years.

I am told that I am a hybrid (called Chausie), part jungle cat, and part domestic short hair. My facial features indicate I have some jungle cat in me. My temperament leans more towards domestic short hair. I am timid and shy around both cats and people, and generally a loner.

I have had quite a few medical problems over the past nine years; I have had a stoma and ear surgery in my left ear, stomatitis and surgery in my mouth where I had to have all my teeth pulled, and ring worm – weeks of therapy for that. It has not been easy for Nancy or me. I feel good now though, and I think Nancy has survived as well.

I have my own little get away in the bathroom that Nancy set up for me because I am a little frightened by all of the other cats. She engineered her claw foot tub into a sanctuary by covering the tub and putting a blanket over it that hangs down for privacy. I spend a lot of quiet time in there.

I am the first person to greet her in the morning. For a kitty with no teeth I eat very well; wet or dry and I get excited about breakfast. Actually, I think we all do. Once everyone gets their breakfast things will calm down upstairs, and then Nancy disappears downstairs to take care of all the kitties down there.

If you would like to donate to help Nancy take care of us, please send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827; or if you would like to donate electronically via PayPal, the email is nancyturner777@hotmail.com.

Thank you for helping us.