Grandma’s Attic is back on!

Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, and as part of the Tioga Terrace Annual garage sales, will be holding their rummage and food sale on Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church, located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin, will offer everything from books, toys, crafts, and a variety of goods; there will be no clothing this year.

In addition, the church will be having a chicken barbeque, and baked goods will be available.

For more information, contact Karen Wood by calling (607) 625-4134, or by email to kwood70@stny.rr.com.

Guests are reminded that masks are required and social distancing is in place.