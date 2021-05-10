Grandma’s Attic is back on!

Posted By: psadvert May 10, 2021

Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, and as part of the Tioga Terrace Annual garage sales, will be holding their rummage and food sale on Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church, located at 30 Glann Rd. in Apalachin, will offer everything from books, toys, crafts, and a variety of goods; there will be no clothing this year.

In addition, the church will be having a chicken barbeque, and baked goods will be available.

For more information, contact Karen Wood by calling (607) 625-4134, or by email to kwood70@stny.rr.com.

Guests are reminded that masks are required and social distancing is in place. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Grandma’s Attic is back on!"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*