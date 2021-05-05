Gallery Forty-One announces their May Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One’s member of the month, Michelle McLaren, is finding inspiration in local imagery; whether it is the animals around her home in Owego, or the nearby buildings and architecture.

Michelle’s favorite tool of expression is watercolor, although she also uses acrylics, gouache, and inks. Using local wildlife as her models, Michelle’s brush strokes blend color into incredible depictions of wildlife, sometimes with a little amusement. Her imagination on the canvas also extends to vistas and inspired images of cityscapes, as well as some of our well-recognized Owego landmarks and buildings.

Last fall Michelle completed a painting of the Amoskeag Steamer that was later raffled off as a benefit for the Owego Hose Team. She has also painted renditions of the Owego Fire Station, the Coburn Library, and several buildings in the historic district.

You can see Michelle’s whimsical and refreshing illustrations at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Gallery hours for May are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found online at www.galleryfortyone.com; www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego; and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call them at (607) 687-2876 or visit them on Lake Street.