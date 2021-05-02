Photos: Book signing held for ‘An Evergreen Companion’

Photos: Book signing held for 'An Evergreen Companion'Pictured, from left, are Tom McEnteer, former OFA teacher and local historian; John Ricklefs, president of the Board of Directors at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum; and author Peter Gordon and his wife, Patricia. They are pictured at a book signing held at Riverow Bookshop last week for “An Evergreen Companion,” a book authored by Gordon. Provided photo.

Pictured, from left, are Tom McEnteer, former OFA teacher and local historian; John Ricklefs, president of the Board of Directors at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum; and author Peter Gordon and his wife, Patricia. They are pictured at a book signing held at Riverow Bookshop last week for “An Evergreen Companion,” a book authored by Gordon. Provided photo.

Pictured is Michael Husted, an Owego Jeweler and designer / creator of custom jewelry, with Pat Loewe and Author Peter Gordon. He is pictured at a book signing held at Riverow Bookshop last week for “An Evergreen Companion,” a book authored by Gordon. Provided photo.

