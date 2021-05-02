‘An Unusual Year in Art’ on display at TAC

An Unusual Year in Art, featuring artwork from students at Newark Valley will open on Friday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council’s gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

The exhibit will feature works primarily from juniors and seniors at Newark Valley High School. Additionally, there is a section dedicated to works created by their mentors and teachers, Burton Taylor and Chris Negus.

The exhibition will open during Owego’s First Friday on May 7, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

After the opening, the exhibition will run from May 8 through May 26, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the gallery in Owego. It will also be available online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.

For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano, executive director, by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

Stanton Hill Studios and the Hobbs family sponsored the month’s exhibition.