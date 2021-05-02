Kindergarten registration open in Candor

Children who have reached their fifth birthday on or before Dec. 1, 2021 and live within the Candor Central School District are eligible for Kindergarten registration. If your child is currently in the Pre-K program at Candor Elementary School, you do not need to register them for Kindergarten.

Parents and guardians of children listed in the current database will receive a registration packet in the mail during the month of April 2021. For those families who are new to the district or if you are not sure your child is in the current database, contact the Elementary Office at 659-3935 or email Mrs. Shepardson, Elementary School secretary, at ashepardson@candorcs.org.

Parents and guardians are required to provide proof of age (birth certificate), two proofs of residency, any court documents pertaining to the child (order of protection, law guardian, custody arrangements, etc.), proof of New York State immunization requirements, and physical requirements for Kindergarten. It is also recommended that your child has a dental screening.

Additional information regarding registration and dates will be provided at a later date.

If you have any questions, contact the Elementary School Office at 659-3935 or email ashepardson@candorcs.org. For any medical or immunization and physical requirements, contact Nurse Kristen at 659-4965 or email her at KMyers@candorcs.org.