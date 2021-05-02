Owego Elks to host takeout Ham Dinner; rolls out Sponsor-A-Meal program

The Owego Elks will be doing a takeout Ham Dinner on May 14 for pick-up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The meal comes with baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans with almonds (on the side), and raspberry filled layer cake.

This month the Owego Elks Lodge is rolling out a Sponsor-A-Meal program in conjunction with their takeout monthly dinner to allow Community members to buy a meal for donation. This month the Sponsor-A-Meal donations will benefit staff at assisted living facilities in Tioga County. This event will be by pre-order only, with all orders due by Monday May 10. Price for the meal will be $10 cash only.

Orders can be placed by leaving a message at (607) 687-1039, via email to owegoelks1039@gmail.com, or via a message to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.

All proceeds from the monthly takeout dinners will go to fund replacement of the lodge roof. The original building, known as the Latham A. Burrows House, was built in 1830 and is in both the New York State and National Historic Registers.

For more information on the Roof Fundraiser, visit the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 GoFundMe page.