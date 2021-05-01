Registration to open for Candor Central School District’s Pre-Kindergarten Program

If your child will turn four on or before Dec. 1, 2021 and lives within the Candor Central School District boundaries, he / she is eligible to start Pre-Kindergarten in September 2021. Children who are eligible to attend Kindergarten in September 2021 will not be considered for the program.

The district will provide transportation once your child turns four years old. New York State immunization and physical requirements must be met. (Specific information will be included in the packet and at registration.)

The Pre-K program will follow the Candor Central School District calendar and will follow the schedule decided on for the 2021-2022 school year.

If you would like to have your child added to the Pre-K list, contact the Elementary School Office at 659-3935 or email Mrs. Shepardson, Elementary School secretary, at ashepardson@candorcs.org. They plan to send out registration packets in May 2021.

Once you receive a packet in the mail, the packet must be completed and returned as soon as possible to secure your child a spot in the program. You can mail the packet to Candor Elementary School, 2 Academy St., Candor, N.Y. 13743; or if you would like to drop it off at the elementary school, call 659-3935 or email Mrs. Shepardson at ashepardson@candorcs.org to arrange a time.

Parents or guardians will be notified by mail on or before June 5 if their child will be in the program. At this time they will also share additional information about registration dates.

If more students register than available slots, a weighted lottery system will be used.