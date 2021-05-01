Berkshire Free Library faces the challenges brought on from 2020

The year 2020 marked the Berkshire Free Library’s celebration of 100 years of service to area residents and their families; it also showed the continuing support of the community for the library and its resources.

While the library was unable to have its usual fundraising activities (the book sales, Blueberry and Book Festival, and the Pie and Ice Cream Social) a very substantial amount was donated by the community through the annual fundraiser mailing and through memorials and gifts. The library also thanks Tioga Hardwoods, Inc. and SweeTrees Maple Products for their support.

The library received three significant grants from local organizations in 2020. The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation provided $1,500 in matching funds toward scheduled upgrades to staff and public computers and a new printer. The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation provided $13,000 in matching funds toward repainting and repair of the exterior of the library building. This work, completed in summer 2020, was done by HD Painting; Quality Seamless Gutters; and Barrett Vaughn and his sons.

The Tioga County Senior Citizens continued their funding towards books in large print with a grant of $250 and a previous grant of $500 towards the exterior painting project.

The library trustees also welcome the continued funding support of the Town of Berkshire and the Town of Richford. The support of Tioga County, although necessarily reduced for 2021, is also appreciated.

The library, located at 12519 State Route 38, is open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with handicapped access from Jewett Hill Road. Pre-school Story Time is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. with craft kits-to-go available all week.

Director Fran Miller will be happy to show you the online services also available through the Finger Lakes Library System. The library is open, with masks required, and curbside pickup is still available upon request. Call Fran at 657-4418.