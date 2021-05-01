CCE’s Family Resource Center to host ‘Discipline is Not a Dirty Word’ series

The Family Resource Center program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is offering a virtual “Discipline is Not a Dirty Word” series, open to all parents and caregivers of young children.
In this 6-week series, parents and caregivers will explore research positive discipline techniques and learn about early social and emotional development.
Sessions will be held Thursdays, from noon to 1 p.m., May 6 through June 3 via Zoom videoconferencing.
Register by email to Joan at jes49@cornell.edu before May 3.
