State Police arrest Cortland man after hours long chase

On April 9, 2021, at approximately 7:54 a.m., New York State Police apprehended Matthew O. Perry, age 32, of Cortland, N.Y. He was taken into custody without incident. A search for Perry began on April 8, 2021, and after Perry eluded police in jurisdictions within Cortland, Broome and Tioga Counties.

Perry was wanted for the felony of Criminal Contempt in the first degree in the City of Cortland, and other charges. On April 8, 2021, law enforcement members in Cortland County spotted him and a vehicle pursuit was initiated into Broome County, where law enforcement from Broome County assisted. The pursuit was ultimately terminated.

Perry was later spotted in his vehicle by a trooper in Tioga County but was able to evade the trooper. It’s believed that Perry then struck an unoccupied vehicle in the village of Owego before ending up on a logging trail on Brooks Road in the town of Barton. His vehicle caught on fire and he abandoned the vehicle, according to police, who also noted that the vehicle fire started a brush fire and a vacant home also caught fire.

State Forest Rangers, Halsey Valley, Tioga Center, Nichols and Owego fire departments responded to the scene of the fire. New York State Police Aviation and a New York State Police drone also monitored the fire. Police noted that no other homes were in danger.

Troopers, members from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, SORT (Special Operations Response Team) and the Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) responded to the scene. City of Cortland Police, Cortland County Sheriff’s Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Department, Broome County SWAT, Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department SWAT, and the Village of Owego Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Throughout the night, law enforcement patrolled in the Barton and surrounding area searching for Perry.

On April 9, 2021, Tioga County 911 dispatched Troopers to a reported sighting of Perry on Halseyville Road in the town of Tioga, where he was subsequently taken into custody by New York State Police without incident. He is being evaluated at Wilson Medical Center.

Perry is being charged by the State Police with the felony of Reckless Endangerment, other charges are pending.

The investigation continues.