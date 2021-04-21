TCSA to offer Firearms training

The Tioga County Sportsmen (TCSA) is offering a Firearm safety and basic orientation Class on May 15, at 9 a.m. at the TCSA Clubhouse located at 1141 Carmichael Rd. in Owego.

Subjects covered are Firearm safety, ammunition types, types of firearms, and how each has its purpose.

The class is six hours long, and the fee is $50.

There will be a live fire session where all will have an opportunity to shoot. Ammunition and firearms will be provided. Ear and Eye protection is available.

Contact the club’s president by email to presidenttcsa@gmail.com or by calling (607) 687-3168.