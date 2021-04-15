Community Yard and Craft Sale planned in Little Meadows

A Community Yard and Craft Sale is planned for June 12, with a rain date of June 19, at the Little Meadows United Methodist Church, located at 843 Pennsylvania Ave. in Little Meadows, Pa., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If interested in becoming a vendor there will be tables and spaces available to rent for a cost of $20 for 6-feet, and $25 for 8-feet. If interested in being a vendor, email to lmumcc175@gmail.com or call Donna at (607) 205-9051 or Barb at (570) 395-3248.

Registration and payment for tables is due by June 1.