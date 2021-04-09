Ever Giving – An ‘Inspirience’ of Happiness

It is an enlightened soul who has realized what we do in the world ‘out there’ begins with our perception ‘in here’. Our perceptions create the world at every moment.

And what shapes our perception? Mostly it’s our beliefs. If you believe the world is a ‘dark and dangerous place’ you will more likely perceive scenes and situations as a threat.

Most human minds today have some darkness, which is reflected in the world. This darkness of negativity and worry creates storms of anger, fear and sorrow that block our happiness.

Do you ever feel like the recent huge container ship drifting through a long narrow channel, blown by the strong winds of human error that force us off course. We become stuck in the mud of waste thoughts in the mind, causing mistakes and accidents that often block others and myself from progressing.

But high tides do come to release us! When we believe the world is an ‘adventure playground,’ we will see most situations and circumstances as an opportunity to be creative, loving, and even playful. Basking in the golden light and warmth of the spring sun, planting seeds of peace, with joyful thoughts, feelings and a steady state of happiness, our daily “inspirience’ will be truly ‘ever giving’.

How much value needs to be given to those who stay light like this in spirit, who bring light and lightness to a place or a moment, where others have brought their darkness? It may be a gentle smile of comfort, an attitude of genuine interest, a few words that diffuse an awkward moment.

When we realize something needs to change, then transformation can begin to take place immediately. What do we have to change? Begin by changing thoughts and feelings. Through our thoughts, we are either gaining power or losing it. Impure thoughts destroy power. Pure thoughts generate power.

The greatest blessing is to give good wishes; to encourage and empower the self and others. These thoughts return a thousand-fold and bless our own life. The energy we give out heals our own wounds.

The essence of our being is peace – complete freedom from overload. True happiness comes when my mind and senses have become quiet and peaceful. Desires and attachments diminish. Such happiness does not allow any sorrow to come or remain.

Even if someone you love dearly dies, it’s comforting to know you may be together again in another life, because souls do not die. We are joyful during this season of Easter as we are reminded of the resurrection, that life is everlasting, “He is risen from the dead.”

For humanity it is being increasingly recognized there is no death; only life after life. Experience your own eternal identity by taking the time to find that quiet, still point of peace at the core of your being. Converse internally to yourself and God:

“ I, the immortal soul, am housed in this mortal body which turns to dust. I am a peaceful being of light, ageless, forever, without a beginning or an end.”

When we repeat this phrase slowly and attentively, our thoughts and emotions stop expanding. Focused in my eternal identity my body consciousness recedes. Whilst walking around in the world, carry the elevated thought that God’s hand is on your head and happiness will stay in your heart forever.

