Village of Owego to hold meeting on North Avenue Park

The Village of Owego, in collaboration with Cornell University Design Connect and the Owego Hose Teams, will be hosting a North Avenue Park Community Meeting on Thursday, April 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Participants are asked to register in advance at www.villageofowego.com/park. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Design Connect is a multi-disciplinary, student-run, community design organization based at Cornell University. Formed in 2008, Design Connect provides design and planning services for local municipalities and non-profits that may not have the resources to hire professionals, while offering practical experience to students.

The Village of Owego is collaborating with Design Connect to create a design and site plan for the North Avenue Park based on community feedback. The community is invited to share their input at the Community Meeting on April 8. Everyone is welcome.

In addition to community meetings, Design Connect has launched a 10-minute survey to gather input about the design of the park. The survey can be found at www.villageofowego.com/park. Paper copies of the survey are also available at Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, located on the second floor at 56 Main St. in Owego.

The Village of Owego was selected by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $10 million award from New York State through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The North Avenue Park, located on North Avenue across from the Community Shop, was one of the projects selected for funding by New York State.

For more information, contact Abbey Hendrickson, Community Development specialist, Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, at (607) 687-8266 or email to hendricksona@tiogacountyny.gov; or contact Mayor Mike Baratta III at mayor-vofowego@stny.rr.com, or call (607) 687-3555.