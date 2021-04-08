Owego Police Department Report

Criminal Mischief: Christopher Elliott, age 32 of Owego, was arrested on March 1, 2021 for Criminal Mischief 4, a Class A Misdemeanor. Elliot was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Bench Warrant: Lee Avery, age 39 of Ithaca, was arrested on March 3, 2021 on a Bench Warrant out of the City of Ithaca. Avery was turned over to the Ithaca Police Department.

Criminal Possession: Brian Nornhold, age 37 of Owego, was arrested on March 4, 2021 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Nornhold was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Criminal Possession: Brittney Swansbrough, age 24 of Willseyville, N.Y., was arrested on March 4, 2021 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Swansbrough was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

AUO: Amber Dann, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 6, 2021 for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, a Misdemeanor. Dann was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Criminal Possession: John Hill, age 26 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 6, 2021 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to sell. Hill was arraigned in CAPS Court before Justice Schaffer. Hill was released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

Arrest Warrant: Dason Tinkham, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 9, 2021 on an Arrest Warrant out of the Village of Owego. Tinkham was arraigned in CAPS Court before Justice Bogart and held on $2,500 cash bail.

Criminal Mischief: Timothy Ryder, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 9, 2021 for Criminal Mischief 4, A Class A Misdemeanor. Ryder was issued an appearance ticket to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Robbery / Resisting Arrest: Christopher Elliott, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 12, 2021 for Robbery 3rd, a Class D Felony and Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor. Elliot was arraigned in CAPS Court before Justice Bogart and released on his own recognizance to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

AUO: Shawn Howe, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 14, 2021 for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, a Misdemeanor. Howe was issued an appearance ticket to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date.

AUO: Tonia Whitmarsh, age 46 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 3, 2021 for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, a Misdemeanor. Whitmarsh was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Possession: Crystal Meadows, age 45 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 15, 2021 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Meadows was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Arrest Warrant: Timothy Ryder, age 28 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 16, 2021 on an Arrest Warrant out of the Village of Owego Court for violation of an Order of Protection, a Class A Misdemeanor. Ryder was arraigned in CAPS Court before Justice Townsend and remanded to Tioga County Jail on $500 cash or $1,000 bail.

DWI: Joseph Drogalis, age 43 of Auburn, N.Y., was arrested on March 17, 2021 for Driving While Intoxicated, a Misdemeanor. Drogalis was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

AUO: Charles Watkins, age 53 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 18, 2021 for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor. Watkins was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

AUO: Jessica Fulmer, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on March 18, 2021 for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor. Fulmer was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Stolen Property: John Morris, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, a Class A Misdemeanor. Morris was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Arrest Warrant: Jason Johnson, age 36 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant out of the Village of Waverly Court. Johnson was turned over to the Village of Waverly Police Department.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child: Jeffrey Cannavino, age 36 of Richford, N.Y., was arrested on March 26, 2021 for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor. Cannavino was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Owego Court at a later date.

Arrest Warrant: Joshua Chapman, age 29 of Canton, Pa., was arrested on March 29, 2021 for an Arrest Warrant out of Pennsylvania. Chapman was arraigned in CAPS Court before Justice Anderson and held pending further proceedings.