Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hey there, my name is is Dominoe and I have been here since June 2012. I came as an adorable 6-week-old kitten when both of my owners were killed in a tragic accident. Sixteen other kitties came with me.

Maddie’s Meadows had just opened up in May 2011, so there was a big jump in the population when we arrived. There are only three still here from our group. CeCe and Christie are still here also.

We all like it here just fine. Nancy can pet all of us, but no one else can. We know to run and hide when strangers come because kitties disappear when they leave.

Christie and I live downstairs and CeCe is an upstairs kitty. She is extremely timid, even around other cats – and there are less of them upstairs. She has the upstairs bathroom to herself. She lives in the claw foot tub with a top on it.

We’ve been here for quite a long time, so it is not likely that we will leave. So if you want to donate to help Nancy to pay the bills so we can stay, I know she will appreciate it.

Please send your donations to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you can send an electronic donation via PayPal to nancyturner777@hotmail.com.